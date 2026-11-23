Former SNP Health Secretary Alex Neil alleges a deliberate cover-up regarding 19 avoidable deaths at NHS Grampian, demanding accountability from First Minister John Swinney and Health Secretary Angela Constance.

Former Scottish National Party Health Secretary Alex Neil has launched a scathing attack on the current administration, alleging that the government is deliberately covering up the scandal surrounding 19 avoidable patient deaths at NHS Grampian. Neil, who served as Health Secretary between 2012 and 2014, described the situation as outrageous and accused ministers of extreme incompetence for failing to act on warnings received four years ago.

Alex Neil Demands Immediate Government Accountability

Alex Neil stated unequivocally that the situation 'stinks to me of a cover-up, deliberately.' He expressed deep concern that senior figures, including former First Minister Humza Yousaf and Chief Medical Officer Sir Gregor Smith, were informed about the 19 deaths in 2022 but took no visible action. Neil argued that the government's response has been far too slow and that the health of the public was jeopardized by this inaction.

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The criticism centers on claims that whistleblower Dr Mohammed Meer Habib sent letters to First Minister John Swinney raising concerns about patients at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary three times. Swinney has stated he only saw these letters for the first time last week, asserting that they were handled at an official level due to their clinical nature. Neil rejected this explanation, insisting that the delay in public disclosure was unacceptable.

John Swinney Faces Pressure Over Whistleblower Letters

John Swinney is now facing mounting pressure to provide a full account to parliament regarding his knowledge of the avoidable deaths. Opponents have raised major concerns over his claim that he was unaware of the specific letters until recently. Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay described Swinney's claim of ignorance as hard to believe, noting that explicit and repeated warnings were provided.

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Findlay argued that if Swinney's claim is true, he should be furious and demanding to know why he was prevented from seeing bombshell information sent directly to him. The political fallout is intensifying as calls grow for Swinney to give a personal statement to parliament about the deaths at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The scrutiny has shifted from clinical management to political responsibility for the delays.

Angela Constance Announces Independent Review Terms

Health Secretary Angela Constance is due to give a statement to MSPs on Tuesday regarding who will lead the upcoming review into the handling of concerns at NHS Grampian. The review has been set up to investigate the systemic failures that allowed the deaths to occur and the subsequent lack of response from health officials. It is expected to be a wide-ranging and well-resourced inquiry.

Neil emphasized that all political parties need to have a role in setting the terms for this review. He insisted that the investigation must be 'very urgent,' with initial findings released within three months. Furthermore, he called for immediate accountability, stating that anyone in the NHS or Scottish Government who was negligent in their duties should lose their jobs.

Historical Context and Current NHS Crisis Concerns

Reflecting on his tenure, Alex Neil noted that he previously established a whistleblowing service in the NHS to ensure transparency. He claimed that under his leadership, whistleblowers were placed on each health board to prevent secrecy. He cited his handling of concerns about Monklands Hospital in Lanarkshire as an example of immediate intervention, stating that the government did not sleep on such issues.

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Neil expressed shame that the SNP government has allowed the crisis to develop, warning that parts of the NHS are now very close to broken. He argued that when a Health Secretary or First Minister is aware of such situations, they must step in immediately. This includes taking remedial action, changing personnel, and reorganizing operations rapidly to protect patient safety. The incident highlights the urgent need for structural changes within the Scottish health system.