Alex Palou Dominates Qualifying to Claim Fourth Consecutive Pole at WWTR

Alex Palou secured his fourth consecutive pole position for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, posting a two-lap average of 174.353 mph to lead the field. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver outpaced David Malukas and Kyle Kirkwood in a competitive qualifying session at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Alex Palou delivered a masterful performance to secure pole position for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway, continuing his dominance in IndyCar qualifying.

The reigning and four-time series champion, driving the number 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, posted a two-lap average of 174.353 mph around the 1.25-mile egg-shaped oval, the fastest of the session by nearly a full mile per hour over his closest rival. The Spaniard, who has struggled on short ovals in the past, credited his team for providing a car that was on rails, praising the power of the Honda engine and the setup that allowed him to push to the limit.

This pole marks his fourth consecutive pole position, a remarkable streak that underscores his consistency and speed in qualifying trim. Qualifying unfolded with drivers going out in reverse championship order, meaning the championship leader was last to run. Rookie Mick Schumacher set an early benchmark with a 170.290 mph average, but his time was surpassed repeatedly as the session progressed.

Notable performances included Scott Dixon vaulting to the top with a 172.478 mph average in the number 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, only to be displaced by Marcus Armstrong who managed 172.483 mph. Team Penske's Josef Newgarden, a five-time winner at this track, ended up third in his group with 172.415 mph, while teammate Scott McLaughlin pushed to 172.869 mph before being overtaken by Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist at 172.953 mph.

David Malukas, driving for Team Penske, then set a strong 173.244 mph average, putting him on provisional pole until Kyle Kirkwood edged him with 173.206 mph. Finally, Palou stepped up and blew away the field with his 174.353 mph run, securing the top spot. Palou's fourth consecutive pole adds to an impressive season where he leads the championship standings.

Despite his earlier struggles at World Wide Technology Raceway, where he admitted it is the track he struggles most, he expressed immense pride in the achievement and anticipation for the race. The top five also included Kirkwood, Rosenqvist, and McLaughlin. Other contenders like Pato O'Ward, who was quickest in practice, could only manage sixth after bottoming out in corners, while Alexander Rossi impressed with a 171.923 mph average.

The qualifying session highlighted the depth of talent in IndyCar, with veterans and rookies alike pushing the limits. With the race set for tomorrow night, Palou aims to convert his pole position into a victory, further extending his championship lead. The stage is set for an exciting evening of racing at WWTR, where tire management and strategy will play crucial roles in determining the winner





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Indycar Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Alex Palou Pole Position Qualifying

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