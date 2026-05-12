Alex Palou Tops Indy 500 Practice Day One with Record Lap

Four-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou set the pace in the opening practice session for the Indianapolis 500, recording a top speed of 225.937mph. The session saw tight competition, with Marcus Armstrong initially leading before Palou overtook him in the final minutes. Conor Daly was the top Chevrolet driver, with other notable performances from Josef Newgarden, Scott Dixon, and Alexander Rossi, who pounded out the most laps.

Four-time and reigning IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou began a strong defense of his Indianapolis 500 crown by pacing the opening day of practice on Tuesday.

The Spaniard, who was the first driver to go out and kickstart the six-hour session, was relatively quiet due to what he called a "balancing issue.

" However, he returned in the final 10 minutes and blazed a record-breaking lap of 225.937mph to go fastest in the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, proving his mettle despite the early challenges. The closely contested session saw fierce competition among the field, with Meyer Shank Racing’s Marcus Armstrong also making his presence felt.

Armstrong held the top spot for the majority of the day with a quick lap of 225.895mph before being edged out late in the session by Palou. Conor Daly, behind the wheel of the #23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing car, was the fastest Chevrolet driver in third place with a speed of 225.838mph.

The top-five was rounded out by two-time Indy 500 winner and two-time IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden, who posted a speed of 225.121mph in the #2 Team Penske Chevrolet. Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner, was fifth at 225.087mph in the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. The top 10 was completed by Graham Rahal, Kyle Kirkwood, Scott McLaughlin, Romain Grosjean, and David Malukas.

Kirkwood, in addition to being among the top 10 in tow speeds at 225.838mph, led the way on the no-tow list with a blistering speed of 222.062mph. His teammate and two-time Indy 500 winner Will Power was second in the no-tow rankings with a speed of 221.455mph. The session also saw significant activity on the track, with Ed Carpenter Racing’s Alexander Rossi leading the pack with a session-high 116 laps.

Conor Daly and Christian Rasmussen tied for second-most laps with 89 each, showcasing their endurance and stamina. In contrast, Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indy 500 winner making his first appearance in a one-off with Arrow McLaren, had the fewest laps logged in the session with just 27. Alex Palou was similarly low with 28 laps logged. Laps were not the entirety of the session’s significance, however.

Performance played a crucial role in this practice session. Rossi’s pace and endurance highlighted his potential for a strong showing in the upcoming race.

Meanwhile, the likes of Palou, Armstrong, and Daly showcased that they are strong contenders, aiming to secure a top spot on the grid. The absence of any major incidents was a welcome sight, ensuring that the focus remained squarely on the competition. In the latter part of the session, smaller details added to the intrigue. The variations in lap counts and performance metrics between teams and drivers provided a deeper layer of strategy and preparation on display.

Teams like Andretti Global, with Marcus Ericsson and Kyle Kirkwood in the lineup, demonstrated their collective strength, with both drivers making their presence known in the top 10. Sime days, practice sessions can be about identifying issues and fine-tuning the car, and some drivers used this session to do just that. The balance of speed showcased during this session hints at the competitive nature of the upcoming race, with multiple teams vying for the top spot.

As preparations continue, the battle for pole position and overall race supremacy will draw into focus, showcasing the performance and skill of each driver and tea





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