Friend Alex Rayner claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex maintain a strong relationship with the Royal Family despite current absence from Sandringham.

Alex Rayner, a close associate of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has publicly challenged media narratives regarding the couple's relationship with the British monarchy. Despite twelve weeks passing since their return to Britain without a meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla, Rayner insists the familial bond remains robust and undamaged.

Clarifying the Sussexes Royal Absence

Rayner, who accompanied Prince Harry on a charity trek to the North Pole in 2011, stated clearly that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been excluded from Royal gatherings. He emphasized that their decision not to spend Christmas at Sandringham or attend the Princess of Wales's carol service at Westminster Abbey was a pre-existing plan rather than a snub or result of estrangement.

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The friend explained that the couple is simply living their lives and focusing on their young children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five. He noted that both children attend the same private prep school, allowing the family to maintain a stable routine while enjoying their time in the UK.

Direct Communication With The Monarch

Addressing concerns about a potential rift, Rayner confirmed that Prince Harry will speak with his father, King Charles, on Christmas Day. He described this communication as a standard tradition, noting that all sons typically speak to their fathers on the holiday, thereby dispelling rumors of a broken relationship.

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Rayner, educated at Eton College, expressed happiness at seeing Meghan Markle engage with British life and view the country as a long-term home for her family. He asserted that the public perception of their relationship being weaker than it actually is, is significantly misleading.

Royal Christmas And Cultural Updates

In unrelated Royal news, King Charles is offering gift-wrapping classes at Highgrove, Gloucestershire, priced at 140 pounds per session. This initiative follows public comments made by Meghan Markle in the Netflix special With Love, Meghan, where she shared present-wrapping tips that faced various public reactions.

Meanwhile, the BBC Strictly Come Dancing program faced criticism from former professional dancer Brendan Cole regarding a performance by Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu. Cole argued the dance was too intimate for a family audience, though he supported colleague James Jordan in defending his right to voice opinions.

Broadcasting And Entertainment Industry News

In broadcasting, Nick Robinson is set to return to the Radio 4 Today programme on Thursday after a brief absence, coinciding with Anna Foster's departure. Justin Webb will co-anchor Emma Barnett's final edition, following reports of a professional rift between Barnett and Robinson.

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In entertainment, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson discussed his challenging role as a mute werewolf in the upcoming film Werwulf. He revealed he remained silent for four weeks to maintain character, a decision that tested his communication with his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson and their children.