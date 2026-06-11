Alex Reid Expresses Unexpected Compassion for Ex-Wife Katie Price Amid Her Current Marital Crisis

After years of bitter legal battles and public insults, Alex Reid reveals his pity for Katie Price as she struggles with the disappearance and incarceration of her partner in Dubai.

The landscape of celebrity relationships is often fraught with drama, but few pairings have been as volatile as that of Katie Price and Alex Reid .

For years, their connection has been defined by public warfare, characterized by vicious insults and a complete absence of civility. However, in a surprising turn of events, Reid has extended an olive branch of sorts toward his former spouse. This unexpected gesture comes at a time of significant turmoil for Price, who has recently been embroiled in a distressing situation involving her current partner, Lee Andrews.

Price reportedly traveled to Dubai to seek answers after Andrews vanished for nearly two weeks. While it was initially suggested that he had been kidnapped while attempting to travel to London for a television appearance, it was later revealed that he was actually being held at the Al Awir Central Prison in the Emirates. This chaotic backdrop has prompted Reid to reflect on his ex-wife's life with a sense of pity rather than the hatred that previously dominated their interactions.

To understand why this shift in attitude is so shocking, one must look back at the wreckage of their short-lived union. Price and Reid met in 2009 at a birthday party for Michelle Heaton and entered into a whirlwind romance that culminated in a Las Vegas wedding in February 2010. The marriage lasted a mere eleven months, ending in a bitter divorce by 2012.

The fallout was catastrophic, with Price accusing Reid of using her to elevate his public profile, while Reid claimed that Price forced him to reveal his identity as a cross-dresser to the public. Their relationship devolved into a series of legal battles and public smears. Price famously threatened to release intimate footage of Reid, leading to a high-profile court case in 2019 where she was ordered to pay 140,000 pounds in legal fees.

A five-year injunction was also placed upon her to prevent the sharing of private information. For a decade, the two existed in a state of mutual antipathy, making Reid's current expressions of concern seem almost surreal to those who followed their saga. Speaking on The Spirit Chair podcast with psychic medium Louisa, Reid candidly admitted that he feels a strange sense of compassion for Price.

He noted that the stories surrounding her life have become increasingly erratic and worrying, stating that it is evident she is not leading a healthy or happy existence. Reid pointed out the contrast between the curated public image—focusing on aesthetic enhancements and celebrity glamour—and the internal bitterness that seems to drive her actions. This newfound maturity in Reid may be attributed to the stability and joy he has found in his own personal life.

Since his time with Price, Reid has built a family with his fiancée, Nikki Manashe. Their journey to parenthood was fraught with challenges, including a seven-year IVF struggle and six miscarriages before the birth of their daughter, Anastasia, in 2021. Even more miraculously, they welcomed twin boys, Phoenix Bobby and Hunter George, who survived despite having only a one percent chance of survival after their mother's waters broke at just 18 weeks.

This transition from the chaotic glare of the tabloids to the quiet responsibilities of fatherhood appears to have granted Reid a perspective of empathy that was previously impossible during his tempestuous marriage to Price





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