Alex Robinson Returns to Sussex as Director of Cricket

Former Sussex head coach Alex Robinson has returned to the county in a part-time capacity to help steer the club through financial challenges following recent operating losses.

Former Sussex head coach Alex Robinson has returned to the county cricket club in a new part-time role designed to support the organization during a period of significant structural and financial transition.

The announcement confirms that Robinson will serve as the director of cricket, bringing his extensive experience back to a club where he previously spent five years as a player and a decade leading the senior squad. This strategic appointment comes at a critical time for Sussex, as the club seeks to stabilize its operations after facing substantial administrative and economic pressures in recent months.

Robinson Returns to Lead Sussex Cricket Efforts

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Robinson, who is fifty-nine years old, officially rejoined the organization after his brief tenure at Lancashire concluded last month. His new position is explicitly defined as part-time, allowing him to maintain his concurrent duties as the director of cricket at Brighton Aldridge Community Academy. This dual responsibility highlights his continued commitment to developing cricket at both the county and community levels. Robinson expressed his enthusiasm for the return, stating that he is delighted to be back at Hove in a capacity where he can actively contribute to maintaining Sussex's status as one of the most respected clubs in the country. He emphasized that his goal is to help ensure a bright and sustainable future for the institution he helped define in the past.

Historical Success and Recent Financial Challenges

The context for Robinson's return is framed by a stark contrast between the club's historic glory and its recent struggles. During his initial leadership era, Robinson guided Sussex to County Championship Division One titles in 2006 and 2007, establishing a benchmark for success that remains the club's highest standard. He also secured the Twenty20 Cup in 2009, the Friends Provident Trophy in 2006, and the Pro40 National League titles in both 2008 and 2009. However, the club recently faced a severe crisis requiring an emergency bailout from the England and Wales Cricket Board due to a £1.3m trading loss recorded in 2025. The regulatory body penalized Sussex by docking 12 Championship points for sustained operating losses, along with the loss of a point in each white-ball competition. Robinson acknowledged these difficulties, noting that the club has taken significant hits and still has work to be done.

Building on a Legacy of Revitalization

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Robinson's relationship with the club dates back to 1997, when he first joined during a period of intense reconstruction. He recalled joining just after the loss of most senior players and the captain, describing his early role as a small building block in an era of unqualified success that followed the club's revolutionary changes. He expressed determination to help build that same era of excellence again, noting that work to achieve this has already started. His broader coaching portfolio includes guiding England Women to 2017 World Cup glory and leading Warwickshire to a County Championship Division One title in 2021. Sussex acting chief executive Alex Paterson endorsed the appointment, stating that he cannot imagine a better person to become the director of cricket given Robinson's proven track record and deep understanding of the club's culture.

Strategic Outlook for Future Stability

The appointment signals a focused effort to rectify the operational failures that led to the recent sanctions. By leveraging Robinson's experience in high-pressure environments and his specific knowledge of Sussex's institutional history, the club aims to restore competitive integrity and financial health. The part-time nature of the role suggests a collaborative approach, where Robinson will likely work alongside existing management to implement necessary reforms. This strategy balances the need for immediate expert guidance with the long-term goal of sustainable growth. The club's leadership hopes that Robinson's involvement will reassure stakeholders, including the ECB, that Sussex is taking the required steps to ensure long-term viability. As the new season approaches, all eyes will be on how Robinson's return influences both on-pitch performance and off-field governance.