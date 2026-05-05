Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Met Gala Amid Engagement Rumors

Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge attended the Met Gala in New York, sparking further speculation about their engagement. The couple, known for their privacy, displayed affection on the red carpet. The gala was co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams and featured a new exhibition exploring the relationship between fashion and the body.

Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge made a noteworthy appearance at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, marking a rare public outing for the typically private couple who have been dating for four years.

The event, a cornerstone of the fashion world, saw the pair radiating affection as they posed for photographs. Chung, 42, captivated attention in a striking lime green silk dress featuring a bold thigh-split and a unique lily pad-inspired design at the waist, complemented by large white flower earrings. Sturridge, 40, looked dapper in a classic black suit and white shirt, adding dark shades to his ensemble and affectionately placing his arm around Chung.

Rumors of an engagement have circulated since 2023, fueled by sightings of matching rings, with reports suggesting the couple is 'over the moon' and planning a 'classy' wedding. Sources close to the couple have indicated that Alexa has confirmed her engagement to friends, describing her as being deeply in love and excited about the future. The wedding is anticipated to be an intimate affair, prioritizing elegance and a close-knit guest list.

The Met Gala itself was co-chaired by a prestigious trio: Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, alongside Vogue's global editorial director Anna Wintour. This marked Williams' first time leading the event, while Kidman has previously co-chaired in 2003 and 2005, and Beyonce served as an honorary chair in 2013. The gala serves as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute and is a significant source of funding for the institution.

This year's exhibition, titled 'Costume Art,' explored the relationship between fashion and the body, divided into themes encompassing the classical and nude form, ageing and pregnant bodies, and the anatomical body. The exhibition, housed in the Met's new Conde M. Nast Galleries, was generously sponsored by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez, who also served as honorary co-chairs. Curator Andrew Bolton emphasized fashion's artistic merit, highlighting its inherent connection to the human form.

The 2026 Met Gala also featured a robust host committee including Anthony Vaccarello, Zoe Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Angela Bassett, Gwendoline Christie, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Sam Smith, and Teyana Taylor. The 'Costume Art' exhibition will be open to the public from May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027, following the gala on May 4.

This year's event held particular significance as it was the first since Anna Wintour transitioned from her role as editor-in-chief of American Vogue after a remarkable 37-year tenure. Wintour, who has been instrumental in transforming the Met Gala into the high-profile event it is today, remains involved as global director for Vogue and global chief content officer at Conde Nast, having appointed Chloe Malle as the new head of editorial content at Vogue.

The Met Gala continues to be a major cultural and financial event, attracting A-list celebrities and generating significant buzz within the fashion industry





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