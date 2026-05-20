Alexa Chung Steals the Spotlight at Cannes Film Festival Premiere

Alexa Chung made a daring impression at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of her boyfriend Tom Sturridge's film, The Man I Love, leaving Tom in her shadow.

She may have been in attendance to support her boyfriend's new film, but Alexa Chung stole the spotlight from her partner Tom Sturridge at his star-studded Cannes Film Festival premiere on Wednesday.

The model, 42, arrived for the red carpet in a daring lace and satin gown for the premiere of Tom's film The Man I Love, where he stars with Oscar winner Rami Malek. Alexa caught the eye in her revealing silver gown with a plunging front and a sheer black lace skirt.

Tom opted to keep the attention on his new role over posing with his stunning partner, as he instead appeared solo on the red carpet before posing for group snaps with star Rami and Luther Ford, and director Ira Sachs. The Man I Love has been nominated for the coveted Palme d'Or and the Queer Palm at this year's festival.

Set in late 1980s New York City, the film follows Rami's character Jimmy George, an actor facing a life-threatening illness, who takes on what may be his final major role. Demi Moore made her latest red carpet appearance at the festival, arriving in a glamorous white gown with a black flowing scarf. This year for the Cannes Film Festival, Demi Moore joins Hamnet director Chloé Zhao and actor Stellan Skarsgård on the jury.

Jury member Olivia Palermo was joined by her husband Johannes Huebl for the premiere. The festival honoured filmmaker Peter Jackson with a Palme d'Or





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Alexa Chung Tom Sturridge Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Premiere The Man I Love Rami Malek Palme D'or Queen Palm Quarre Palm

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