New York Judge Juliet Howard released career criminal Alexander Florentino one day before he allegedly murdered a woman in Chinatown, sparking calls for bail reform.

Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Juliet Howard ordered the release of 25-year-old Alexander Florentino on Thursday, just one day before he allegedly committed a fatal sexual assault and strangulation in Chinatown. Prosecutors had requested a $3,000 cash bail or a $9,000 bond for the homeless suspect, but Judge Howard granted supervised release instead. This decision has triggered intense scrutiny of the city bail system following the death of the 64-year-old victim.

Judge Howard Released Alexander Florentino

Judge Juliet Howard, a Democrat who took office in January after previously working for The Legal Aid Society, authorized Florentino to walk free on pending petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property charges. The court order came despite prosecutors' objections and the suspect's extensive history of evading judicial accountability. Florentino had five other criminal cases pending at the time of his release and had repeatedly missed court appearances, which had resulted in active warrants for his arrest. His release under supervision was finalised just 24 hours before the violent incident occurred.

Also read Alexander explains what ‘quiet leader’ Lindsay is bringing to Preston North End

Chinatown Attack Left Woman Dead

Florentino allegedly broke into a Catherine Street apartment on the afternoon of his release and attacked the 64-year-old resident. Prosecutors stated that the suspect strangled the woman with a black cord and subjected her to unwanted sexual contact during what appeared to be a botched burglary. The victim was found face down in her own blood, partially undressed, with her underwear around her ankle and her sweatshirt unzipped. Severe physical trauma was evident, including ligature marks on her neck and a face that had turned purple with swollen lips.

Roommate Confronted Suspect Alexander Florentino

The violent intrusion was interrupted when the victim's 66-year-old roommate returned home and confronted the intruder. Florentino allegedly responded by smashing a beer bottle over the man's head and attempting to strangle him before fleeing the scene. The roommate suffered a brain hemorrhage and facial injuries and remains hospitalized for recovery. Investigators recovered distinctive red shoes allegedly worn by Florentino in surveillance footage prior to the attack, helping to link him to the crime scene.

Advertisement

City Councilman Phil Wong Calls For Bail Reform

New York City Councilman Phil Wong, a Democrat on the public safety committee, publicly condemned Judge Howard's decision to release Florentino. Wong argued that the criminal justice system operates as a revolving door, allowing repeat offenders to return to the streets before paperwork is even complete. He called for immediate revisions to New York's cashless bail rules to prevent dangerous individuals with lengthy criminal records from being released pending trial. The councilman emphasized that Florentino should have been detained given his history of missed court dates and prior arrests.

Manhattan Court Holds Florentino Without Bail

Florentino appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Sunday where he faced 11 charges including murder, attempted murder, and burglary. Judge Rachel Pauley ordered him held without bail, citing the high risk that he would fail to return to court if released. This ruling overturned the previous supervised release order and came after Florentino led police on a chase across rooftops and scaffolding before barricading himself in a basement bathroom. The victim has not been publicly identified, but the case has intensified the debate over judicial discretion and public safety in New York City.