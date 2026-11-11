KMI Panel says Arsenal's Timber should have conceded penalty for shirt pull on Isak

A KMI Panel voted 4:1 that a penalty should have been awarded when Jurien Timber pulled Alexander Isak's shirt at Anfield, with a 3:2 vote that VAR should have intervened.

A Key Match Incidents (KMI) Panel has ruled that Arsenal defender Jurien Timber should have conceded a penalty for pulling Alexander Isak's shirt during the match at Anfield on 1 November.

The panel voted 4:1 that the penalty should have been awarded on the field. It also voted 3:2 that the video assistant referee should have intervened and sent the referee to the pitchside monitor. The incident occurred in the 21st minute when Isak just failed to get his head on the end of a cross by Bradley Barcola. Referee Andy Madley did not award a penalty, and it was checked and cleared by VAR Stuart Attwell.

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However, replays showed Timber grabbed Isak's shirt. Two panellists considered that the subjectivity in assessing impact meant this did not meet the high threshold for VAR intervention. The majority view was that it was a clear and obvious error. One panellist considered the short-lived holding to lack clear impact on the ability of Isak to progress.

The KMI Panel unanimously voted that Timber's challenge did not warrant a red card for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity. The panel's findings add weight to the argument that the on-field decision was incorrect. In a separate incident, referee Peter Bankes did not spot an offence and VAR Neil Davies took no action. That event was not detailed further but was confirmed to have occurred without intervention.

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Spokesman Calls For Players To Dive

Speaking about the shirt pull, a spokesperson said: Alex was just in front of him. He was going to head in front of the goal, but couldn't because he grabbed the shirt. If he goes to the floor, they call the penalty, 100%. It should be like this, but it is what it is.

The spokesperson added: Next time, the managers should tell Alex to go to the floor, otherwise they won't call it. The answer is you have to dive. If you don't dive they won't call it. The comments highlight frustration that players who stay on their feet are not rewarded with penalties.

The panel's split votes reflect the ongoing debate over VAR thresholds and subjective impact assessments. The match took place at Anfield on 1 November, with the incident occurring early in the game. The KMI Panel reviews key decisions and its verdicts are used to assess referee and VAR performance. The panel's majority view that a clear and obvious error occurred could increase pressure on officials to intervene in similar future cases.

The decision not to award a red card was unanimous, meaning the panel agreed the challenge did not deny an obvious goalscoring opportunity. That distinction separates the penalty claim from any potential dismissal. The quotes from the spokesperson suggest players may need to exaggerate contact to win penalties. That view is likely to fuel further discussion about the consistency of officiating and the role of VAR in Premier League matches.

Panel Votes Split On Penalty And VAR

The KMI Panel's votes provide a detailed breakdown of opinion. The 4:1 majority for the penalty and the 3:2 majority for VAR intervention show that most panellists believed the original decision was wrong. The dissenting views cited subjectivity and lack of clear impact as reasons not to intervene. This case follows a pattern of controversial VAR decisions this season.

The panel's findings are expected to be studied by referees and clubs as they seek clarity on when VAR should overturn on-field calls. The incident also raises questions about how much contact is needed to constitute a foul. Isak was unable to connect with the cross because of the shirt pull, according to the spokesperson. That prevented a potential goalscoring opportunity.

The panel did not consider it a clear goalscoring opportunity for the purposes of a red card, but the penalty claim stood on its own. The KMI Panel's verdict is not binding but carries significant weight. It often leads to apologies from refereeing bodies and can influence future training. The panel's 3:2 vote on VAR intervention is particularly notable because it suggests the threshold for intervention was met.

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Two panellists disagreed, arguing that the impact was subjective and therefore did not meet the high bar for VAR. That view reflects the difficulty of judging holding offences in real time. The majority, however, saw it as a clear and obvious error. One panellist noted the holding was short-lived and did not clearly affect Isak's ability to progress.

That dissenting opinion underscores the fine margins involved in such decisions. The panel's overall conclusion supports the idea that a penalty should have been given. The spokesperson's comments about diving are controversial but reflect a common frustration among players and managers. The suggestion that managers should instruct players to go to ground implies that honest attempts to stay up are penalised.

That is a recurring theme in debates about officiating. Referee Andy Madley did not award the penalty in real time. VAR Stuart Attwell checked the incident and cleared it. The KMI Panel's majority now says that was a mistake.

Match Incident Reviewed At Anfield

The panel also reviewed the separate incident involving referee Peter Bankes and VAR Neil Davies, where no action was taken. The match at Anfield on 1 November featured the incident in the 21st minute. The cross from Bradley Barcola was met by Isak, who just failed to head the ball. Timber's shirt pull prevented him from reaching it, according to the spokesperson.

The panel's votes confirm that most panellists saw it as a penalty. The KMI Panel's decision is likely to be discussed by pundits and fans. It adds to the ongoing debate about VAR and consistency. The panel's split votes show that even experts disagree on the threshold for intervention.

The majority view, however, is clear: a penalty should have been awarded and VAR should have sent the referee to the monitor. In summary, the KMI Panel voted 4:1 that a penalty should have been given for Timber's shirt pull on Isak. It voted 3:2 that VAR should have intervened. It unanimously voted that no red card was warranted.

The incident occurred at Anfield on 1 November in the 21st minute. The spokesperson said players have to dive to win penalties. Referee Andy Madley and VAR Stuart Attwell did not award the penalty.