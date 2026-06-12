Alexandra Burke Shows Off Slimmed-Down Figure at Fragrance Awards

Alexandra Burke showed off her slimmed-down figure in a slinky pink satin gown as she attended The Fragrance Foundation Awards on Thursday. The singer, 37, cut a glamorous figure as she unveiled her transformation at the glitzy event at London's Grosvenor House Hotel.

Alexandra Burke showed off her slimmed-down figure in a slinky pink satin gown as she attended The Fragrance Foundation Awards on Thursday. The singer, 37, cut a glamorous figure as she unveiled her transformation at the glitzy event at London's Grosvenor House Hotel.

Alexandra posed in the form-fitting pink gown with scarf detailing as she joined stars including Jo Wood and her daughter Faye at the party. The annual awards recognised the exceptional talent redefining how consumers connect with fragrance in an era where scent has become far more than a beauty purchase. Increasingly viewed as a powerful form of self-expression, fragrance continues to play a central role in how people communicate identity, emotion and individuality.

The star was previously an ambassador for Slimfast, and went from 11st 4lbs to 10st in six months thanks to the meal replacement plan back in 2016, after her weight gain caused the zip of her dress to split during a performance. Alexandra Burke showed off her slimmed-down figure in a slinky pink satin gown as she attended The Fragrance Foundation Awards on Thursday The singer cut a glamorous figure as she unveiled her transformation at the glitzy event at London's Grosvenor House Hotel Alexandra and her fiancé, Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph welcomed their first child together in July 2022 and their second in September the following year.

They have not publicly shared their names. The couple got engaged in September 2024 during a romantic candlelit dinner. The singer has said that having their young family by her side made Darren's proposal even more special. The couple first met after performing at Christmas in the Courtyard in aid of the Melissa Bell Foundation and Style For Stroke at the Rosewood Hotel, London.

Alexandra told Daily Mail that the pair came across each other on a dating site and after just two weeks the singer had decided he was the one for her. She said: I was on there for literally two weeks. I met Darren and came straight off. I lucked out, so I said I'm done, and I came off.

But despite being so sure of Darren, the Bad Boys singer confessed the proposal came as a surprise. Alexandra posed in the form-fitting pink gown with scarf detailing as she joined stars including Jo Wood and her daughter Faye at the party She explained that although she had tried to drop some hints, she didn't think they'd been noticed. The star said: I actually said it on Loose Women maybe a couple of months beforehand.

I was hinting on TV, and he didn't take that very well, and he didn't have any reaction, so nothing occurred to me that this was going to happen. I'm just over the moon that I'm going to marry my best friend. And it wasn't just Alexandra who was over the moon, the Hallelujah singer revealed that her children were both pleased as well. She added that her fiancé had made sure to include them in the sweet proposal.

While the performer confirmed she was excited about her upcoming nuptials, she candidly confessed that there would be some sadness as she wouldn't be able to share the moment with her mother Melissa Bell, who tragically passed away in 2017





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