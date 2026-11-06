Alexandra Jakob Charges Withdrawn as Gabriel Jakob Secures 12-Month AVO

Charges against Alexandra Jakob were withdrawn at Sydney's Downing Centre court, while Gabriel Jakob secured a 12-month AVO by consent.

All charges against Alexandra Jakob were withdrawn at Sydney's Downing Centre court on Friday morning, closing the criminal side of a bitter dispute with her former husband, Swedish-born businessman Gabriel Jakob. At the same hearing, a 12-month Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) protecting Gabriel Jakob was made by consent. The case grew out of a 2024 Australian Financial Review profile that set off a public feud between the two.

The profile, published in August 2024, described the 42-year-old Gabriel Jakob as having quietly made $550million through companies he founded, including haircare brand BondiBoost and daycare centre chain Little Learning School. Its accompanying image hid his face entirely, leaving readers with only a silhouette. The article was later amended, and an editor's note now states that it was changed for information that came to light after publication.

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Charges Against Alexandra Jakob Withdrawn in Sydney

Alexandra Jakob's criminal charges were dropped entirely at the Downing Centre court on Friday morning. She had faced two counts of common assault, two counts of intimidation, and one count of entering a building to commit intimidation. These charges dated back to 2023, when the Jakobs' marriage was breaking down.

Gabriel Jakob married Alexandra Jakob, the founder of BondiBoost, in 2017. The couple separated in May 2023 and divorced a year later. Gabriel Jakob had made criminal complaints against his former wife, which formed the basis of the charges that were ultimately withdrawn.

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Dispute Over Credit for BondiBoost Success

Alexandra Jakob believes she was the driving force behind BondiBoost and Little Learning School, and she accused her former husband of trying to take credit for her entrepreneurial success. Gabriel Jakob strongly denied those claims. Alexandra Jakob launched civil proceedings against him in the Federal Court to pursue the matter.

Alexandra Jakob grew up in poverty and left school in Year 10. According to her account, the AFR profile was the moment she decided to set the record straight publicly. The civil dispute and the criminal complaints ran alongside each other, and the profile remained at the center of both sides' grievances.

Statements From Both Sides After the Court Ruling

Alexandra Jakob, who now uses the surname Burn in some statements, told the Daily Mail that the allegations made by her ex-husband were untrue and deeply hurtful. She thanked her husband Michael Burn, her children, family, friends, and legal teams for their support. She also said she hoped her experience would encourage other women to stand up for themselves.

Her statement added that the next chapter of her life would be dedicated to helping the next generation of women, particularly those from difficult situations like her own. Gabriel Jakob's spokesman said he welcomed the court orders and described them as a significant outcome. The Daily Mail stated that the AVO conditions were standard and that it was not suggested Alexandra Jakob had done any of the prohibited acts.

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AVO Terms and the Michael Burn Guilty Plea

The AVO will remain in force for 12 months from 6 November and prohibits Alexandra Jakob from contacting or approaching Gabriel Jakob in any way, subject to the order's conditions. It also bars her from assaulting, threatening, intimidating, or stalking him, and from intentionally or recklessly damaging any property or animal belonging to him.

The order follows separate proceedings involving Michael Burn, who pleaded guilty in March to intimidation. He was dealt with under Section 10(1)(a), meaning the court found the offence proven but did not record a conviction. In an earlier life, Michael Burn worked as a male escort and ran the Jake Ryan agency with his former partner of nine years, Geoffrey Williams. The Jakobs also own adjoining properties on Wolseley Road in Point Piper, where Alexandra Jakob owns the mansion on the left and Gabriel Jakob owns the middle property and the adjacent vacant block.