Jim Clyburn calls Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a formidable 2028 contender, while South Carolina Democrats question her far-left positions in the state.

Longtime South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn, widely known as the godfather of the state's Democratic politics, has signaled that he sees Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a formidable potential presidential candidate. Clyburn, 86, made the remarks in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, two years before the 2028 election. His comments raise the profile of the New York congresswoman as Democrats weigh their options for the White House.

Clyburn's backing carries weight because of his track record as a kingmaker. On February 26, 2020, he endorsed Joe Biden, a move that helped revive Biden's campaign among crucial Black voters in South Carolina. Biden went on to win the Democratic primary in the Palmetto State and swept 46 contests before securing the nomination.

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Clyburn Praises Ocasio-Cortez as a Gifted Politician

Jim Clyburn told the Daily Mail that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a very gifted politician who would be a very formidable candidate for any office she chooses to seek. The 37-year-old socialist congresswoman from New York has drawn his attention after a long breakfast with her in Washington some months ago.

Clyburn said the meeting left him liking Ocasio-Cortez a lot. Asked whether he would give her the same nickname he used for Kamala Harris during Harris's 2024 run, when he called her his girl, Clyburn replied with a chuckle that he has a lot of girls and three daughters.

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Clyburn's comments come after he played a central role in Biden's final months as a candidate. Clyburn remained close to Biden throughout his presidency and was one of the last people to speak with him by phone in June 2024, as Biden deliberated whether to step aside and endorse a replacement. Clyburn urged Biden to back Kamala Harris.

South Carolina Democrats Voice Strong Doubts

Not all South Carolina Democrats share Clyburn's enthusiasm. A key state Democratic operative, who spoke to the Daily Mail on condition of anonymity, described Ocasio-Cortez as an attractive, articulate candidate but argued that running for president in South Carolina would be a waste of her time and money.

The operative said her positions are too far left, even for Democrats. The insider also suggested that Ocasio-Cortez would be better off shelving any White House ambitions and instead challenging Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, whose standing has weakened among the party's liberal base.

Former South Carolina Governor Jim Hodges, who led the state from 1999 to 2003, said it is unlikely that a left-wing candidate or anyone associated with the Democratic Socialists of America could win the state's primary. Hodges argued that other contenders better reflect the views in Orangeburg County, a heavily black, rural stronghold in Clyburn's district.

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Midterm Gains Shape the 2028 Outlook

The state remains a traditionally deep red state, but Democrats made inroads in this year's midterms. Annie Andrews flipped the Senate seat held by Darline Graham blue for the first time since 1998. South Carolina matters to Democratic presidential hopefuls because it holds the party's first primary race.

Nationally, polling places Ocasio-Cortez in the top tier of potential Democratic candidates, alongside former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff and Kamala Harris. Jim Messina, Obama's 2012 campaign manager and a former deputy chief of staff, said South Carolina is an interesting combination of African American voters and moderate to conservative Democrats, and that winning it requires building a coalition from both groups.

Ocasio-Cortez has so far avoided committing to a 2028 plan. Asked on Fox News about a potential White House bid two weeks after the midterms, she said that this election had just happened and that her focus is on getting results for people.