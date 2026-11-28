New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez secures overwhelming support from Democratic Socialists of America members for a potential 2028 White House bid.

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has emerged as the decisive favorite to lead a potential 2028 presidential campaign, according to early polling data from the Democratic Socialists of America. The progressive lawmaker has captured approximately 73 percent of the votes cast so far in a nationwide nomination process designed to identify the organization's preferred candidate for the next White House race. This commanding lead positions Ocasio-Cortez significantly ahead of her closest competitors within the socialist movement, signaling strong internal cohesion among the group's membership regarding their political ambitions.

Democratic Socialists of America Voting Results and Percentages

The nationwide poll, which began last week and is scheduled to close in late January, has already recorded more than 1,000 votes from the organization's 130,000 members across the United States. Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, also a prominent member of the Congressional Squad, holds second place with roughly 15 percent of the vote, nearly five times lower than Ocasio-Cortez's share. Labor union leader Shawn Fain trails in third position with approximately nine percent of the total ballots submitted, indicating a clear hierarchy of support within the socialist faction for the upcoming election cycle.

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Ocasio-Cortez Strategic Positioning and Filings

Despite the overwhelming endorsement from the activist base, Ocasio-Cortez has maintained a strategic ambiguity regarding her future political career. When questioned about a potential White House run on Fox News two weeks after the recent midterm elections, she emphasized the immediate need to deliver results for voters rather than discussing long-term ambitions. She stated that the priority right now is to focus on the work required following the election, avoiding specific commitments about a 2028 candidacy while keeping her options legally and politically open.

Congressional Reelection and Federal Election Commission Filing

Ocasio-Cortez recently filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to seek reelection for New York's 14th Congressional District in 2028. This procedural step is a routine requirement that paves the way for a potential sixth term in the House of Representatives but does not preclude a future presidential bid. The filing allows her to maintain her current congressional seat while simultaneously positioning herself as a viable candidate for higher office, balancing her legislative duties with broader electoral possibilities.

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Support from Democratic Socialists of America Leadership

The New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America has already taken a formal stance, voting to urge Ocasio-Cortez to launch a presidential bid. This local endorsement reflects the intense desire among the organization's most active members to see a socialist leader in the White House. One member from Colorado told the New York Post that Ocasio-Cortez represents the best opportunity the movement has had in decades, arguing that failing to seize this moment could result in another victory for political opponents they describe as fascist.

Political Allies Express Caution and Uncertainty

While the activist base is enthusiastic, some of Ocasio-Cortez's closest political allies remain uncertain about her actual intentions. New York City Council Member Zohran Mamdani, a colleague and supporter, recently acknowledged behind closed doors that he is unsure whether she will enter the presidential race. However, during a public press conference earlier this month, Mamdani praised Ocasio-Cortez, stating she would make an amazing candidate for whatever office she chooses to pursue, highlighting the broad respect she commands within progressive circles despite the ambiguity surrounding her next steps.