Alexis Bledel Returns to Spotlight with Ponderosa at Tribeca Film Festival

Actress Alexis Bledel, famous for Gilmore Girls, appeared at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of her new movie Ponderosa, her first film role since 2019. The event highlights her re-emergence in the industry after a period of low visibility. The film explores darkly comedic and political themes through the story of a mother and son confronting an obsessive wealthy patron.

Actress Alexis Bledel , who rose to fame as Rory Gilmore in the beloved series Gilmore Girls , made a notable return to the public eye at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival .

Now 44, Bledel attended the premiere of her new film Ponderosa, marking her first movie role in several years. The event, held in New York City, showcased Bledel in a stylish satin two-tone dress, drawing attention from fans and media alike. Her appearance at the festival comes after a period of relative privacy, highlighting a significant moment in her career as she re-engages with a major project.

The film itself is a genre-blending comedy-drama-horror that explores complex themes, and Bledel's participation signals a renewed professional activity for the actress who has become synonymous with her iconic teenage role. Bledel's journey in entertainment began with Gilmore Girls, which premiered in October 2000 when she was just 19 years old.

Over seven seasons on The WB and later The CW, the show cemented her status as a household name, with her portrayal of the bookish Rory Gilmore resonating deeply with audiences. The series ended in 2007 but experienced a revival with a four-episode miniseries on Netflix in 2016, demonstrating its enduring popularity.

Before landing this breakthrough role, Bledel had primarily worked as a model, but her performance quickly led to a diverse filmography, including roles in Tuck Everlasting (2002) and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005). Her personal life also attracted public interest, particularly her relationships with Gilmore Girls co-star Milo Ventimiglia and later Mad Men actor Vincent Kartheiser, whom she married in 2014; the couple had a son in 2015 and separated in 2022.

Additionally, Bledel earned critical acclaim for her role as Emily Malek in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, further expanding her repertoire. Ponderosa represents a significant return for Bledel, being her first film since the 2019 crime thriller Crypto. The 90-minute movie, written and directed by Rob Rice, centers on a teenage boy named Zeke, played by Jack Dylan Grazer, and his mother, portrayed by Bledel.

The plot thickens when the buffet where Zeke's mother works shuts down, leading Zeke into an unsettling dynamic with a wealthy regular, played by Bill Camp, who obsessively seeks to become his father. Producer Matt Porterfield described the project on social media as a surreal critique of right-wing ideology that also delves into themes of family, love, and adolescence.

He emphasized its political relevance and the power of youth to influence the future, calling it an intellectually stimulating and entertaining experience. The film's selection at the prestigious Tribeca Festival underscores its anticipated impact, and Bledel's involvement brings additional star power to an already ambitious narrative





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