Aley Hammer Business Collapses After Meta Instagram Restrictions

Aley Hammer lost her $10k monthly income after Meta restricted her dog Luna's Instagram account. She demands clear explanations for the algorithmic penalties.

Aley Hammer, a former contestant on The Bachelor in 2014, reported that her thriving social media empire was effectively destroyed after Meta imposed repeated restrictions on her Instagram account. Hammer, who successfully transitioned her life as a mother into a digital business centered around her dog Luna, stated that her livelihood was burned to the ground due to these unexplained penalties. The restrictions significantly disrupted her operations, which previously generated up to $10,000 a month through brand partnerships and educational content.

From Bachelor Star to Pet Influencer Mogul

Hammer stepped back from personal social media use when she became a mother, choosing instead to create a dedicated Instagram account for her dog, Luna. This strategic pivot proved highly successful, as the account attracted 55,000 followers and accumulated 29 million views. The viral nature of Luna's content allowed Hammer to secure high-profile opportunities, including a national advertising deal with Pet Circle and a campaign with Ferrari. Additionally, the pair traveled to Byron Bay on a private plane, marking the peak of their commercial success.

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Business Model Expanded to Coach Pet Owners

Leveraging Luna's massive online presence, Hammer transformed her personal account into a comprehensive business entity. She began helping other pet owners create engaging content and secure lucrative brand partnerships. Beyond management services, Hammer sold hundreds of educational guides designed to teach animal owners how to grow their online following and monetize their pets. This expansion required months of diligent work, including filming, editing content, and managing direct messages from a growing client base.

Meta Restrictions Cripple Revenue Streams

The collapse of this enterprise began when Meta accused Hammer's account of violating community standards, citing allegations of degrading content, spamming, deception for financial gain, bullying, and harassment. Hammer firmly rejected these claims as rubbish, stating she had committed no such offenses. The platform's enforcement actions severely limited her functionality by removing links from her bio, restricting access to direct messages, and drastically reducing the reach of her posts. Consequently, her videos ceased appearing in user feeds, cutting off her primary communication channel with customers.

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Allegations of Bot Loops and Ineffective Support

Hammer described a frustrating cycle where Meta staff would occasionally lift restrictions, only for an automated bot to immediately re-lock the account. She noted that despite spending $29 a month on Meta Verified for better support, she received only generic responses from artificial intelligence systems. Her attempts to resolve the issue included sending more than 105 emails and paying $60 to courier a legal complaint to Meta's US headquarters. She felt trapped in a loop where human intervention was temporary and the algorithmic penalties were instantaneous and unappeasable.

Impact on Clients and Future of Digital Income

The uncertainty of the situation has left Hammer questioning whether she can continue to advise clients to rely on social media for their careers. She expressed deep concern for customers who had quit full-time jobs to pursue influencer status under her guidance, feeling paranoid about continuing to recommend these platforms. The loss of control has been distressing for both Hammer and her audience, who flooded her inbox with questions about her sudden disappearance from social media. Hammer's core demand remains a clear explanation, a proper human review, and a lasting resolution to the penalties.