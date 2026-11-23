Leeds man Alfie Smith receives six and a half years for attacking cyclists on Stourton canal towpath, injuring two pensioners during a robbery attempt on August 19.

Alfie Smith, a 20-year-old offender with no fixed abode, has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for a violent robbery that left two elderly cyclists seriously injured on a Leeds canal towpath. The assault occurred in broad daylight on August 19 in Stourton, where Smith and an accomplice targeted members of a cycling club.

Details of the August 19 Stourton Attack

Footage captured by a camera mounted on Paul Laveurt's bicycle shows the sequence of events shortly after 1pm. Smith blocked the path to prevent the group from proceeding while his partner pushed 68-year-old Laveurt to the ground. Laveurt sustained a broken kneecap and cracked ribs during the initial shove, suffering severe physical trauma during the confrontation.

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74-year-old John Hoban dismounted his bike to assist his friend. Smith responded by kicking and punching Hoban during the attempted robbery. The attackers then fled the scene on Hoban's bicycle, stealing his wallet, a black saddle pack containing tools, and a Hammerhead Caroo satellite navigation device.

Severe Physical and Psychological Impact

Petitioners Paul Laveurt and John Hoban provided powerful victim impact statements detailing the lasting consequences of the attack. Laveurt described the physical and psychological toll as severe, noting that the injuries are slow, profoundly painful, and have drastically impacted his independence and quality of life.

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Laveurt stated that the incident has induced lingering anxiety regarding his safety, leaving him deeply fearful and nervous about riding his bike again. The combination of isolation and loss of his passions has severely diminished his daily enjoyment of leisure activities he previously valued.

John Hoban expressed that the attack has taken the fun out of off-road cycling for him. He now finds himself constantly looking ahead for suspicious young men instead of enjoying the countryside and social banter with friends. As a result, he is going out less often and does not enjoy cycling as much as he used to.

Broader Criminal History in Leeds

Smith's sentence also accounts for two other robberies and two burglaries linked to his activities in the Leeds area. He was sentenced earlier in the month for an attempted robbery on the Stourton canal towpath on August 10, where he threatened a 53-year-old victim and stole his electric bike while riding with two others.

Additionally, Smith was positively linked to two burglaries at Whitehall, Leeds. On February 3, a bicycle was stolen from a secure car park. On March 17, Smith damaged a bicycle and its lock during a second break-in. Police forensic evidence positively linked Smith to these offenses.

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Police Investigation and Future Safety Measures

PC Mo Sheikh of West Yorkshire Police emphasized that Smith's actions fundamentally changed the victims' feelings of safety during leisure activities. The police hope that this conviction provides reassurance to the wider community, particularly regarding safety on local towpaths.

Investigations into Smith's accomplices remain ongoing to ensure others involved in these offenses are brought to justice. The police confirmed they will continue to act on public information and carry out patrols in hotspot areas, including the use of off-road motorbikes to deter future criminal activity.