Alfie Watts to drive a tuk-tuk from London to Norway to raise £100,000 for YoungMinds

Alfie Watts, the winner of Race Across The World, will take on a new travel challenge as he aims to raise £100,000 for YoungMinds, a mental health charity. The journey starts on May 24, traversing 12 different countries over 30 days and covering an additional 700 miles compared to the most direct route.

Alfie Watts is set to embark on his next travel adventure as he will be driving a tuk-tuk from London to Norway to raise £100,000 for YoungMinds, a mental health charity .

The journey starts on May 24 and will see Alfie travel through 12 different countries across 30 days. He has spent the last 18 months planning the trip and admits that this challenge is a lot harder than the much-loved BBC show, Race Across The World, as everything falls on his head. He believes it's an investment and hopes to raise awareness about the ever-present issues around mental health that young people face everyday.

Major expenses include a cameraman, follow car, and editor back home, as insuring the tuk-tuk has proved difficult





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Alfie Watts Tuk-Tuk Mental Health Charity Youngminds Drive From London To Norway Daily Journey Raising Awareness Expensive Challenge Planning The Journey Cash Expenses Insurance Issues

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