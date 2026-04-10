Alford, Surrey, Hit by 'Land Grab': Travelers Create Gated Community Over Easter Weekend

Residents of Alford, Surrey, are reeling after a rapid 'land grab' resulted in the creation of a gated community with multiple caravans and static homes over the Easter weekend. Despite 'stop notices' and police presence, construction continued, igniting anger and fear within the local community.

The sleepy village of Alford , Surrey , has become the latest victim of a traveler ' land grab ', as over a dozen caravans moved onto a rural field during the Easter weekend, sparking outrage and fear among local residents. The rapid construction of a 17-plot 'gated community' began last Thursday, catching residents off guard despite some premonitory signs the day before.

Similar incidents were reported in Sunbridge, Kent, and Flamstead village, Hertfordshire, during the same bank holiday period, suggesting a coordinated effort to exploit perceived vulnerabilities in local council responses. This aggressive land acquisition, occurring with such speed and disregard for local regulations, has created a sense of unease and vulnerability within the community. Locals observed unfamiliar individuals measuring road widths on Wednesday, April 1st, a precursor to the arrival of 30 to 40 grab lorries loaded with construction materials. These lorries brought pipes, wood, aggregate, and steel, to build the new community. Despite the swift construction, the local council has issued 'stop notices' and the Surrey police have been notified.\Residents express their concern and anger at the sudden transformation of their community. Construction proceeded around the clock over the Easter weekend, with 21 caravans and five static homes rapidly assembled on the site. Peter Foy, a local resident living just a five-minute walk from the newly developed site, described the scene as 'all hell descended upon us.' He highlighted the speed and scale of the operation, noting the erection of a large fence creating a gated community, complete with substantial steel doors. The continuous work, visible through lights illuminating the village at night, fueled the frustration of residents. Local councillor Jane Austin echoed these concerns, stating that residents were 'visibly shaken' by the situation. Councillor Austin accused the developers of deliberately breaching planning laws, a sentiment that resonated with many locals. The sudden arrival and rapid development have led to feelings of betrayal and anger towards the Waverley Borough Council. While authorities have been informed, and 'stop notices' issued, the construction is proceeding.\The response from the community has been one of both anger and unity. A crowdfunder has been launched to raise funds for potential legal action and to assist neighbours in enhancing their security measures by purchasing extra locks and CCTV cameras. This fundraising effort has quickly garnered significant support, reflecting the community’s collective resolve. Peter Foy noted a surprising outcome of the situation; the new circumstances have led to unprecedented community cohesion, with neighbours coming together and supporting one another. The local police, while aware of the situation and present at the site, have stated that no criminal offenses have been identified so far, indicating that the matter is primarily a planning dispute. The authorities are trying to manage the situation, however the construction continued throughout the Bank holiday weekend. The situation underscores the challenges faced by local authorities in responding to land grabs and the complex issues of planning enforcement. It is important to find solutions to balance the rights of all involved and ensure the safety and well-being of the residents





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Land Grab Alford Surrey Travelers Planning Dispute

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