Alford Village Reels as Travellers Construct 'Gated Community' Over Easter Weekend

Residents of Alford, Surrey, witnessed the rapid transformation of a rural field into a traveller site, sparking outrage and raising concerns about planning law breaches.

The quiet village of Alford , Surrey , has become the latest victim of an alleged traveller ' land grab ' during the Easter weekend, leaving residents feeling shocked and concerned. Over a dozen caravans descended upon a rural field, rapidly transforming it into a 17-plot 'gated community'. The swift construction, which involved numerous lorries and heavy machinery, began on Thursday, April 2nd, with residents witnessing preparatory activity the day before.

This incident mirrors similar occurrences in Sunbridge, Kent, and Flamstead village, Hertfordshire, where travellers are believed to have capitalized on the holiday period to avoid immediate council intervention. The sudden influx of vehicles, materials, and personnel, working day and night, resulted in the rapid establishment of the new site, alarming the local community and raising questions about planning law enforcement. The speed and scale of the development have fueled local anger and a sense of betrayal. The rapid construction, including the erection of a perimeter fence and steel gates, has led to a significant change in the village landscape and raised concerns about the impact on the daily lives of residents. This incident highlights the growing tensions surrounding unauthorized encampments and the challenges faced by local authorities in managing such situations. The incident is not an isolated one, with similar events occurring in other locations during the Easter bank holiday. This has further intensified concerns about land management and the enforcement of planning regulations.\Local residents, including Peter Foy, who lives near the site, have expressed their shock and frustration at the speed and scale of the development. Foy described the scene as 'all hell' breaking loose, with constant construction and the establishment of a gated community. The situation has led to fear and safety concerns among residents, who feel they have been let down by the local council. The council has issued 'stop notices' under the Town and Country Planning Act, but construction has reportedly continued. Councillor Jane Austin has expressed her disbelief at the situation, highlighting that the new site is located in the heart of the village and that the impact on daily life is significant. Austin believes the development is a deliberate breach of planning law, questioning why those who follow the rules are not prioritized. Despite the anger and frustration, some residents, like Peter Foy, have noted a positive outcome: the incident has brought the community together. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to raise funds for potential legal action and to assist residents in enhancing their security measures, demonstrating the community's determination to address the issue. The community cohesion, with neighbours knowing each other's names, is a positive aspect that has come out of the challenging situation.\Surrey Police confirmed their presence on the scene and their engagement with both the occupants of the site and local residents. They have stated that they have not identified any criminal offences, which puts the responsibility on the council. The council's efforts to halt the construction through stop notices have been unsuccessful. The situation in Alford reflects a broader concern about unauthorized developments on rural land and the challenges faced by local authorities in enforcing planning regulations and addressing the concerns of residents. The incident underscores the need for clear and effective land management policies and enforcement mechanisms to protect communities and ensure that planning laws are upheld. Residents are now forced to consider legal action to fight the development, with the crowdfunder reaching a significant total in a short time. The construction teams used various materials, including pipes, wood, aggregate, and steel, brought in by numerous grab lorries. The quick creation of an entire community on the land has brought the residents together, but they still feel let down by the lack of council action. The long hours of building also caused an issue for residents, who could see the site from their homes at night





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Travellers Land Grab Alford Surrey Planning Law

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