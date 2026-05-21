Algerian asylum seeker jailed for theft at Heathrow Airport

Karime Boudina, 37, helped himself to suitcases and rucksacks from travellers outside the airport, worth more than £3,000. He was under investigation for a separate theft and previously convicted of robbery of a 'high-value watch'.

An Algerian asylum seeker who used 21 aliases with six different dates of birth has been jailed for his involvement in an £8,000 crime spree, in which he stole suitcases and rucksacks from airline passengers outside Heathrow Airport .

Boudina repeatedly broke a court order, robbing a 'high-value watch' and was under investigation for a separate theft when he committed his latest offense. He admitted conspiracy to steal, three counts of theft, theft from a person, and breach of a criminal behaviour order





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Algerian Asylum Seeker Thieves Heathrow Airport Conspiracy To Steal Theft From A Person Breach Of A Criminal Behaviour Order

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