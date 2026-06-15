Algerian migrants jailed for stealing £100,000 worth of designer watches from London black cabs

Two Algerian migrants have been jailed for stealing designer watches worth more than £100,000 from black cab passengers in London's West End. Txomin Huare-Place, 30, and Ayoub Harek, 23, targeted wealthy victims in a series of robberies in the capital, using Lime bikes to escape.

Two Algerian migrants who stole designer watches worth more than £100,000 from black cab passengers in London's West End have been jailed. The pair, Txomin Huare-Place, 30, and Ayoub Harek, 23, targeted wealthy victims in a series of robberies in the capital.

They would target people getting into black cabs before ripping the watches off their wrists and escaping on Lime bikes. The pair targeted people getting into black cabs before ripping the watches off their wrists and escaping on Lime bikes. In a series of incidents, the pair stole watches worth more than £100,000 from wealthy people in London.

The incidents took place over the course of nearly three years, with the first incident occurring on July 7, 2022, and the last incident occurring on June 20, 2025. The pair was arrested on November 9 last year after a member of staff reported them to the police. They were found to be using false documentation to travel in and out of the country. The prosecutor said Harek had used false documentation to travel in and out of the country.

'He flew to Barcelona after leaving the country on travel documents in a different name. He was using travel documents and various passports in different names.

', said the prosecutor. Both defendants were pre-planning and targeting high value goods.

'This is clearly an organised operation. ', said the prosecutor. The victims of the robberies have spoken out about the impact of the thefts on their lives. Mark Watkin-Jones, one of the victims, said that the effect of the theft 'has been significant and it continues to affect me on a daily basis.

' Eric Yau, another victim, said that knowing that the watch is lost forever is 'heartbreaking. ' The judge, Mark Weekes, said that the pair's offending 'produced high value items taken by theft or robbery from the losers. ' 'Each of the offences is aggravated by group offending, the fact that they were high value items, and, in both your cases, repeating offending within days. ', he said.

The pair was sentenced to three years and nine months for robbery, with Huare-Place receiving the longer sentence due to an additional count of theft. They were both aided by an Arabic interpreter throughout the sentencing hearing





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Algerian Migrants Designer Watches London Black Cabs Robbery Jail Sentence

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