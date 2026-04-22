Algerian Thief to be Deported After £37,000 Watch Theft in Mayfair

A 19-year-old Algerian man has been sentenced for stealing a luxury Patek Philippe watch from a tourist in London and will be deported after serving his sentence. The court heard he is a 'professional thief' with a history of similar offenses.

A 19-year-old Algerian national, Mohamed Sellaoui, has been sentenced and will face deportation after being found guilty of stealing a £37,000 Patek Philippe watch from a tourist in Mayfair , London .

The incident occurred on February 26, 2024, as Jiangfeng Ni, a chemistry professor, exited Langan's Brasserie. Sellaoui forcibly removed the watch from Mr. Ni’s wrist, demonstrating a calculated and brazen act of theft. This wasn't an isolated incident; Sellaoui was already on bail for a previous offense involving the theft of a backpack containing valuables worth £2,000 from a diner in a West End restaurant on February 2, 2023.

The court heard that Sellaoui is a 'professional thief' despite his young age, exhibiting a clear pattern of criminal behavior and a lack of remorse. The victim, Mr. Ni, described the stolen watch as 'very sentimental,' revealing the emotional impact of the crime extended beyond the financial loss. He stated the incident had significantly altered his perception of London, causing him to feel 'very nervous' whenever someone approaches him.

During the trial at Southwark Crown Court, Mr. Ni recounted how Sellaoui and an accomplice cornered him, attempting to forcibly remove the watch. He described a struggle where he tried to resist, but was pushed into a corner while the thieves attempted to wrench the timepiece from his wrist. The thieves then fled towards Green Park station, with one tripping and momentarily dropping the watch before being struck by Mr. Ni.

The accomplice then attempted to distract Mr. Ni with a physical assault, allowing the other thief to escape. Mr. Ni, aided by a Chinese interpreter, detailed the disorienting experience, stating his mind 'went blank' immediately after the robbery. Sellaoui denied the robbery charge but was convicted by a jury after a three-day trial. Judge Gregory Perrins, during sentencing, emphasized the premeditated nature of the crime and Sellaoui’s lack of genuine remorse or responsibility.

He highlighted Sellaoui’s illegal immigration status, lack of ties to the UK, and limited prospects for legal employment. The judge also noted the high risk of reoffending, given Sellaoui’s established pattern of theft. The sentencing included a deportation order, which will be enacted upon Sellaoui’s release from prison. The prosecution, led by Lynn Fanshawe, presented a compelling case demonstrating the emotional distress caused to Mr. Ni and the calculated nature of Sellaoui’s actions.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by tourists in major cities and the consequences for those who prey on them. The court’s decision to impose deportation underscores the severity of the crime and the commitment to protecting the public from repeat offenders. The incident has raised concerns about safety in popular tourist areas and the need for increased vigilance against opportunistic thieves





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