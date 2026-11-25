Two daughters of dry cleaning tycoon Ali Djemal sue to overturn a will leaving his 3 million pound estate to Hacer Gun, alleging undue influence and mental incapacity.

Two daughters of deceased dry cleaning entrepreneur Ali Djemal have initiated high-profile legal proceedings to overturn his 2018 will, which designated his entire 3 million pound estate to Hacer Gun, a woman 23 years his junior whom he met while shopping in 2009. The sisters, Saniye Djemal and Mary Djemal, are challenging the validity of the document in London's High Court, arguing that their father lacked the mental capacity to make such a decision and was subjected to undue influence during the final years of his life.

The Core Dispute Over Estate Inheritance

The central conflict arises from the drastic revision of Ali Djemal's financial legacy, which previously favored his children. According to the claimants, the 88-year-old tycoon, who died in 2022, had originally intended for his three children to share his wealth equally, a sentiment reflected in a 1992 will that bequeathed three properties in Swinton Street, King's Cross, to Saniye, Mary, and their brother Murat Soyer. The 2018 will completely disregarded this prior arrangement, leaving everything to Hacer Gun, who is now 69 years old. The sisters seek to have the 2018 document invalidated and the 1992 will reinstated to secure their inheritance.

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Conflicting Accounts of Relationship Dynamics

Representations of the relationship between the late entrepreneur and Ms. Gun diverge sharply between the opposing legal teams. Ms. Gun's legal counsel, barrister Ollie Murrell, asserts that the couple shared a happy and romantic partnership for the last twelve years of Mr. Djemal's life, stating that the tycoon felt he would be dead without her support. They contend that their relationship blossomed after Ms. Gun initially assisted around his Grays Inn Road home in central London, eventually visiting him six times a week and helping with his dry cleaning business before they moved in together in north London in 2021.

Conversely, Susan Bayliss, representing Saniye and Mary Djemal, argues that Hacer Gun was merely a carer who insinuated herself into her employer's life to exploit his vulnerabilities. Bayliss alleges that Ms. Gun systematically alienated Mr. Djemal from his family by changing his mobile number and blocking his children's contact information. The claimants insist that no romantic or sexual relationship ever existed, describing Ms. Gun as a former employee who gained coercive control over the entrepreneur's personal and financial affairs.

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Allegations of Financial Mismanagement and Isolation

The sisters have presented evidence suggesting that Ms. Gun's influence extended to draining the family's financial resources and isolating their father from his support network. Bayliss told the court that starting in 2017, Mr. Djemal's bank accounts were decimated by payments made directly to Ms. Gun's family, including her daughter Kristen. The daughters claim that Ms. Gun took over control of his property and business dealings, effectively cutting them off from their father during his final years despite their previous close relationship.

Furthermore, the claimants highlighted significant concerns regarding Mr. Djemal's mental state during this period. They reported observing him become frail, easily confused, and increasingly dependent on Ms. Gun. These observations led the siblings to contact his general practitioner, as well as social services and the police, when they were unable to reach him personally. They argue that these actions were necessary to ensure his wellbeing and protect him from potential exploitation by someone who had gradually gained total control over his daily life.

Legal Proceedings and Financial Conditions

The High Court is currently reviewing whether the 2018 will was procured under undue influence while Mr. Djemal was mentally frail and vulnerable. Notably, the 2018 will includes a specific condition that Ms. Gun must satisfy the needs of the youngest daughter, Mary, for the remainder of her life. However, Saniye and Mary argue that this clause offers insufficient protection and provides nothing for Saniye herself. While the sisters pursue the case, their brother Murat Soyer, who resides in Cyprus, is not participating in the legal battle. The outcome of this dispute will determine whether the estate is distributed according to the recent will or the original 1992 arrangement favoring the three children.