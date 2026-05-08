Alice Dellal Welcomes Second Child with Skateboarder Charlie Birch

Model and photographer Alice Dellal has announced the birth of her second child with partner Charlie Birch. Known for her fashion career and distinctive tattoos, Dellal shares her journey as a mother and her life in the spotlight.

Alice Dellal , the 36-year-old model and photographer, has welcomed her second child with her partner, Liverpudlian skateboarder Charlie Birch , 27. The announcement was made via an Instagram post where Dellal shared a photo of herself holding a bag of breast milk, humorously referring to herself as 'a cow' due to breastfeeding.

The caption read, 'Cow again 18.04.26 Bambi came into the world ❤️ she’s perfect.

' This marks another milestone in Dellal's life, who has long been a prominent figure in the fashion industry. She gained widespread recognition in 2008 when she replaced Kate Moss as the face of Agent Provocateur, a luxury lingerie brand. Her career has seen her model for prestigious brands like Chanel, Marc Jacobs, and Agent Provocateur, solidifying her status as a fashion icon. Dellal's personal life is equally intriguing.

She is the granddaughter of the late 'Black Jack' Dellal, a Brazilian property tycoon known for his extravagant lifestyle, including a notorious incident in 2006 where he lost £1.7 million in a single night at a Monte Carlo casino. Despite her wealthy lineage, Alice has carved her own path, earning accolades for her work and being dubbed a 'muse' by renowned photographer Mario Testino.

Her family is also notable, with her sister Charlotte Olympia Dellal being a celebrated shoe designer and her brother Alex running an art gallery in London's east end. Dellal's relationship with Charlie Birch, whom she affectionately calls her 'hero,' has been a source of joy and stability. In March, she shared a photo of her baby bump, taken by Birch, though she kept the pregnancy relatively low-key.

In a 2024 interview with The Daily Mail's Richard Eden, Alice mentioned the vibrant social scene in London, noting that there always seems to be a birthday celebration every weekend. Known for her distinctive style and rebellious spirit, Dellal has a collection of tattoos that reflect her unique personality. Among them are the words 'CALL MUM,' a shark on her palm, a skeleton on her upper arm, and various other designs.

These tattoos serve as personal reminders and expressions of her individuality. As she continues to balance her career and family life, Alice Dellal remains a captivating figure in both the fashion world and popular culture





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