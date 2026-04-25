Alice Evans Excluded from Father's Funeral Amidst Family Feud and Ongoing Divorce

Actress Alice Evans reveals she was not invited to her father's funeral following a reported family dispute with her stepmother, adding to her heartbreak as she also mourns the loss of her brother and navigates a difficult divorce.

Alice Evans , already navigating a highly public and difficult divorce from Ioan Gruffudd , has experienced further heartbreak with the passing of her father, Professor David Evans , and her brother, Tony.

The actress has revealed she was not invited to her father's funeral, adding another layer of pain to an already tumultuous period. This exclusion stems from a reported family feud, with Alice claiming she and her brother were 'banished' from their father's life by his second wife, Dr. Catherine Hunt. The situation unfolded as Professor Evans, a distinguished mathematician and academic, was laid to rest in Somerset, England, while Alice remained in Los Angeles, unable to attend.

Professor David Evans, born in 1939, led a remarkable life dedicated to mathematics and ocean wave research. He rose through the ranks at the University of Bristol, becoming head of department, Dean of Science, and eventually a vice chancellor before his retirement in 2006. His work focused on harnessing the power of ocean waves as a renewable energy source, showcasing his commitment to both academic excellence and environmental innovation.

He initially studied at Manchester University and later pursued research in the US, eventually returning to the UK with his first wife, Janet Dowell, and their children, Alice, Tony, and Philip. The family faced tragedy in 1999 with the sudden death of Janet, Alice’s mother, from a heart attack. Years later, Professor Evans found companionship with Dr. Catherine Hunt, marrying her in 2004. The relationship between Alice and her father reportedly became strained following his marriage to Dr. Hunt.

This distance culminated in Alice’s exclusion from her father’s funeral, a deeply painful experience compounded by the recent loss of her brother, Tony, who passed away last August. Alice publicly shared her grief and shock on Instagram, revealing she learned of the funeral exclusion on the day her brother would have celebrated his birthday. The circumstances surrounding the funeral arrangements have ignited a family dispute, leaving Alice to grieve alone and highlighting the complexities of familial relationships amidst personal turmoil.

The actress’s ongoing divorce proceedings with Ioan Gruffudd, marked by accusations and public conflict, add another dimension to her current struggles, making this a period of immense personal hardship





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