Alice Krause Apologizes for Racist Road Rage Incident at Melbourne Bunnings

Melbourne art studio founder Alice Krause issued an apology after a viral video showed her telling a motorist to 'go back to China' during a road rage dispute. The incident has sparked community outrage and death threats against her business.

A volatile confrontation in a Melbourne parking lot has ignited a national conversation about racism and accountability after Alice Krause, founder of Monarchs Arts Studio, was caught on video launching a racially charged tirade at a motorist. The incident, which occurred last Wednesday at the Bunnings store in Hawthorn, involved Krause shouting abusive and xenophobic comments through the open driver's side door of a vehicle before later issuing a public apology to the affected family.

The Incident at Bunnings Hawthorn Parking Lot

The confrontation began when the motorist's son, Daniel Chen, attempted to drive straight through the parking lot, asserting that he had the right of way. As recorded in the video, Chen repeatedly told the woman he was approaching to 'give way.' The woman, later identified as Krause, responded by pointing at the driver and launching into a verbal assault that included racial slurs and calls for him to leave the country.

Also read Interview with Alexandra Roach on Hunting Alice Bell

During the exchange, Krause, who was wearing a blue jumper, was heard saying, 'You filthy, go the f*** back to China,' adding that his driving style was not appropriate for 'this country.' The encounter was captured on camera and subsequently uploaded to Reddit by Daniel Chen, where it quickly went viral and drew widespread condemnation for its brazenly racist content and aggressive tone.

Community Backlash and Threats Against Art Studio

In the wake of the viral video, Krause's premises, Monarchs Arts Studio, located on Auburn Road in Melbourne's east, became the target of severe backlash. Vandals sprayed the word 'racist' in black paint across the front windows of the business, which serves as a hub for schoolchildren and local art students. The situation escalated further when Krause received direct death threats, including specific warnings that the venue, frequented by children, would be firebombed.

Advertisement

The intensity of the online and physical backlash forced the immediate closure of the studio. A man observed scraping the graffiti off the windows told reporters that the environment had become unsafe and that Krause had fled the business once media attention converged on the location. He emphasized the danger posed to the children who normally attend the after-school programs, stating that exposing them to such violence was untenable.

Krause Apology and Family Response

Following the intense public scrutiny, Krause publicly apologized to the Chen family via television and a written statement, acknowledging that her behavior was unacceptable. She stated, 'Saying go back to China is cruel and degrading. I take full responsibility for saying this. To the man I spoke to, I am deeply sorry. You deserved to be treated with dignity and respect. I insulted you and spoke to you as though you had no right to belong here. That was wrong.' She also expressed regret for having let her art students and their families down.

The Chen family released a lengthy statement through Daniel Chen, noting that they had not received a personal apology from Krause but felt one was unnecessary. The family wrote, 'We don't think there is any need to apologise to us in person. We just hope she really takes some time to think about why she felt that way about us in the first place. We hope she can change the way she sees people from different background, not just feel sorry about what happened.' They emphasized that they wanted Krause to reflect on her worldview rather than simply issue a rehearsed apology.

Defenders of the Family and Ongoing Impact

The family also took time to thank a young woman who intervened during the road rage dispute to defend them against Krause's abuse. In their statement, they expressed deep gratitude for her actions, saying, 'She didn't know us at all, but she stepped in when she saw what was happening. We were so touched by what she did. She reminded us that there are so many good people in Australia. To us, she showed what being a good Australian really means.' This act of kindness inspired the family to say they would now be more willing to help others in similar situations, rather than simply walking away.

Advertisement

Despite the closure of her studio and the threats received, Krause has not commented further on the immediate legal or operational consequences. The man scraping the graffiti noted that the studio would not reopen in the foreseeable future due to safety concerns. Daniel Chen added in his statement that it is vital to confront such behavior, noting, 'You would think in 2026, that reminder wouldn't be necessary. Behaviour like this should never become so normalised that people feel comfortable expressing it without consideration for the harm it causes to others.' The family concluded by thanking the community for their support and hoping for increased kindness in the future.