Alice Krause Closes Monarchs Arts Studio After Racism Incident

Alice Krause shuts down her Melbourne art studio following viral racist video at Bunnings Hawthorn, citing death threats and safety concerns for children.

Alice Krause, the founder of Monarchs Arts Studio in Melbourne, has permanently closed her after-school business following a widespread racist incident at a Bunnings Warehouse in Hawthorn. The decision to shut down the Auburn Road premises comes amidst severe death threats, including firebomb warnings, and vandalism targeting the facility frequented by school children.

Krause, a local artist and teacher, was captured on camera hurling racist abuse at an Asian motorist during a confrontation in the store parking lot. The viral video, which sparked public outrage and immediate safety concerns, led to the closure of her educational enterprise as authorities and community members condemned the discriminatory behavior.

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Incident Details At Bunnings Hawthorn

The confrontation occurred on Wednesday at the Bunnings Hawthorn location. In the footage, Krause, wearing a blue jumper, can be seen standing in front of a motorist's vehicle and pointing at the driver. The Asian motorist was heard repeatedly stating, 'I go straight, you give way,' as Krause blocked his path with her hands on her hips.

According to the recording, Krause yelled insults through the open driver's door, telling the man to 'go back to China' and claiming that 'that's not how you drive in this country.' The victim's son later uploaded the footage to Reddit, describing the event as vile racist remarks directed at his parents by a middle-aged woman.

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Krause Public Apology And Admission

On Friday, Alice Krause issued a public statement online, explicitly apologizing for the racist remarks she made to the man in the video that has been shared widely across the internet. She acknowledged that saying 'go back to China' is cruel and degrading, taking full responsibility for the offense and expressing deep regret.

Krause wrote that she insulted the victim and spoke to him as though he had no right to belong in the country, calling the behavior wrong. She further apologized to her students at Monarchs Art Studio, admitting she failed to live by the standards of kindness and respect she had taught them.

Threats And Community Vandalism

Following the viral spread of the video on Thursday, the Monarchs Arts Studio premises on Auburn Road became the target of aggressive vandalism. Vandals tagged the front windows of the studio twice with the word 'racist' in black spray paint on Friday morning, escalating the hostility against the business.

Security for the students became a primary concern for Krause and her associates. A man observed scraping the graffiti off the window stated that death threats and threats to firebomb the children's venue had been received. He emphasized that it is dangerous and unsafe to expose kids to this kind of violence in the current climate.

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Business Closure And Safety Concerns

Despite Krause's efforts to salvage her reputation by giving a lengthy statement to a TV news outlet, the business remains in limbo and is not re-opening for the foreseeable future. The man scraping the graffiti confirmed that the environment is no longer safe for the studio's operations or the children who attend the after-school classes.

While many local business owners and clients have offered support to help remove the graffiti, the severity of the threats has forced the shutdown. The man noted that while he does not know the exact number of parents who have cancelled, he expects there certainly would have been cancellations due to the viral racist video. The studio remains closed as the safety of the children is prioritized over reopening.