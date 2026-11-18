An inquest into the death of Alice Webb reveals she died after a Brazilian Butt Lift performed by Jordan Parke at a Gloucester property, raising safety questions.

Alison Webb, a 33-year-old mother of five, died in September 2024 after undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift at a private residence in Gloucester. The inquest into her death heard that the cosmetic surgery was performed by Jordan Parke, a 34-year-old man who himself passed away in February of the previous year.

Details of the Fatal Medical Procedure

Alice Webb, who resided in Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire, collapsed on September 23, 2024, while receiving the surgical procedure at a friend's home. Paramedics were called to the scene at approximately 9:00 PM. Emergency responders transported Ms Webb to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for urgent care.

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Despite the best efforts of medical staff to resuscitate her, Alice Webb tragically passed away in the early hours of September 24, 2024. Senior coroner for Gloucestershire, Katy Skerrett, emphasized to the jury that the purpose of the inquest was strictly fact-finding regarding the circumstances of the death rather than assigning immediate blame.

Coroner and Forensic Findings

Dr Stephen Leadbetter, a Home Office forensic pathologist, presented evidence during the hearing at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court. He testified that his examination revealed visible injection sites located at the base of each of Alice Webb's buttocks, consistent with the type of procedure she was undergoing.

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Ms Webb's mother, Rachel Box, her sister April Palmer, and her eldest daughter, Delsie, were present to attend the inquest proceedings. The coroner noted that Alice was a mother to five children at the time of her untimely death, highlighting the personal impact of the loss on her immediate family.

Safety Concerns in Private Settings

The inquest brought attention to the risks associated with cosmetic surgeries performed outside of licensed medical facilities. Jordan Parke, the individual who carried out the Brazilian Butt Lift on Alice Webb, is also deceased, having died in February last year. His passing adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing inquiry.

Coroner Katy Skerrett addressed the jury regarding the timeline of events, stating that Alice collapsed while the procedure was in progress. The fact that the surgery was conducted at a private residence, rather than a hospital or clinic, was a central point of discussion regarding the safety protocols in place at the time.

Continuing Legal and Medical Inquiry

The hearing at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court is currently ongoing as officials work to determine the precise cause of death. The investigation seeks to understand how the fatal complication occurred and whether there were any preventable factors related to the environment or the practitioner involved.

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As the inquest continues, the case serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of unregulated cosmetic procedures. The details emerging from the testimony of forensic experts and the coroner aim to provide clarity for the family and the public regarding the circumstances surrounding Alice Webb's death.