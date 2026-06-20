Alicia Keys Surprises New York Knicks Championship Celebration with Performance at City Hall After Massive Ticker-Tape Parade

AliciaKeys performed her anthem Empire State of Mind at a City Hall ceremony honoring the New York Knicks' NBA championship, joined by her son on piano. The event followed a historic ticker-tape parade in Manhattan that drew millions, featuring star players, celebrity fans, and moments of high spirits amid earlier crowd chaos. Mayor Zohran Mamdani awarded the team the keys to the city, capping a day of citywide celebration after the Knicks ended a 53-year title drought.

Alicia Keys made a surprise appearance at a City Hall ceremony to celebrate the Knicks' NBA championship, performing her anthem "Empire State of Mind" alongside her son Egypt on piano.

The 17-time Grammy winner, a Hell's Kitchen native, wore a black studded jacket recreating the Knicks logo. After Mayor Zohran Mamdani awarded the team the keys to the city, Keys performed and danced with players. Earlier, the mayor remarked on the long wait for this championship. The celebration followed a massive ticker-tape parade in downtown Manhattan where millions of jubilant fans lined Broadway.

Knicks stars like Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby interacted with crowds, while celebrities including Timothee Chalamet, Ben Stiller, and Spike Lee attended. Walt 'Clyde' Frazier led the parade in a convertible. Chaos earlier in the day included crowd crushes, hospitalizations, and arrests. The 53-year drought ended, electrifying the city.

The NYPD reported all viewing areas full hours before the parade began. Head coach Mike Brown sang, owner James Dolan fist-pumped, and Mikal Bridges brought his dog Sonny. Anunoby displayed the NBA Cup and shared a Patron tequila bottle, even dancing with Mayor Mamdani on his float. The event was predicted to be one of the city's biggest parades ever





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Alicia Keys New York Knicks NBA Championship Ticker-Tape Parade City Hall Ceremony Jalen Brunson Karl-Anthony Towns OG Anunoby Mayor Zohran Mamdani Spike Lee Timothee Chalamet Empire State Of Mind Walt Frazier Celebration Championship Parade

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