Aligne's Sell-Out Daphne Jacket is Back & New Summer Collection Launches

Aligne has restocked its popular Daphne jacket and released its new 'Summer in the City' collection, offering stylish and practical workwear solutions for warmer months. The collection features blazers, tops, skirts, and trousers designed for comfort and versatility.

Aligne , a brand known for its stylish and practical workwear, has restocked its incredibly popular Daphne jacket, originally released for summer 2024 and now available for summer 2026, after a significant waitlist of thousands.

This restock is part of Aligne’s new high summer collection, aptly named ‘Summer in the City,’ designed to address the challenges of office dressing during warmer months. The collection focuses on achieving a balance between professional polish and comfortable practicality, ensuring wearers stay cool during commutes and look effortlessly put-together for after-work engagements. The core philosophy behind ‘Summer in the City’ is to provide versatile pieces that seamlessly transition from the boardroom to social settings.

The collection features a range of items designed with soft shades and fluid shapes, prioritizing both style and comfort. Key pieces include the Daphne Waisted Blazer, a classic black blazer with a defined silhouette, split waist, and adjustable back, priced at £175. The Dana Top, a modest mockneck top in off-white, is ideal for both office wear and evening outings at £89.

The Cynthia High Neck Waistcoat, a terracotta pink sleeveless waistcoat, offers a stylish twist on traditional workwear for £135. Further additions include the Julie Skirt, a lightweight white maxi skirt with elegant pleats at £125, and the Carrie Linen Blazer, a short-sleeved, double-breasted blazer perfect for warmer weather at £175.

Completing the range are the Meryl Trousers, soft pink balloon-leg trousers with an elasticated ankle for airy comfort at £119, and the Tammy Trouser, classic black trousers offering versatility for any occasion at £99. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to be easily integrated into existing wardrobes, offering a range of styling options. Aligne’s ‘Summer in the City’ collection isn’t just about providing clothes; it’s about offering solutions to the everyday fashion dilemmas faced by professionals.

The brand understands the need for clothing that can withstand the demands of a busy urban lifestyle while maintaining a sense of style and sophistication. The use of breathable fabrics like linen and cotton, coupled with relaxed silhouettes, ensures comfort even during peak summer heat. The color palette leans towards neutrals and soft pastels, making the pieces easy to mix and match.

The collection’s emphasis on layering allows for adaptability to fluctuating temperatures, ensuring wearers are prepared for both air-conditioned offices and warm outdoor environments. Aligne’s commitment to creating high-quality, versatile pieces is evident throughout the collection, making it a worthwhile investment for anyone looking to elevate their summer work wardrobe. The brand’s focus on practical elegance positions it as a go-to destination for modern professionals seeking stylish and comfortable clothing options





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