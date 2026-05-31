ALIGNE's 'Summer in the City' Collection Captures Effortless 90s Glamour for Urban Living

Luxe brand ALIGNE drops a new collection celebrating city summers with 90s-inspired pieces designed for breathability and style in the heat. Explore tailored tops, denim, satin dresses and more that balance polish with metropolitan chaos.

Not everyone is escaping to the coast this summer; many are staying put in the hot, smog-filled city. Luxe clothing brand ALIGNE has launched a new collection titled 'Summer in the City', which celebrates urban summer energy where heat rises off pavements, plans come together last minute, and the metropolis feels most alive.

The collection is rooted in effortless 1990s glamour but designed for the realities of city living, striking a balance between looking polished and embracing the chaos of metropolitan summer. It includes skirts, denim, tailored tops, and more, crafted from lightweight fabrics with fluid shapes and soft, sun-washed shades to stay breathable, while tailored elements add structure.

Pieces range from the Amy Knitted Bandeau Peplum Top at $135, a sleek knit that snatches the waist, to the Cher Sheer Shirt at $135, a lightweight pink button-down for layering, and the Paulo Bubble Hem Poplin Shorts at $125, playful with volume. Also featured are the Julie Pleated Cotton Midi Skirt at $175, offering "rich girl walking through SoHo" energy, the Adeline Satin Maxi Dress at $225 with an ombré finish, the Darcy A-Line Mini Dress at $165, a structured black dress, the Robin Button Maxi Skirt at $165 with contrast buttons, and the Sandra Linen Shorts at $135, tailored yet breathable.

The collection aims to help wearers find ease in the rush, style in the sweat, and confidence without overthinking, ensuring they are ready for unpredictable city life from the subway to the office. It reflects how people actually live and dress when temperatures rise, making it a wardrobe upgrade not to miss this season





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ALIGNE Summer In The City Collection 90S Glamour Urban Fashion Summer Wardrobe Breathable Fabrics Tailored Clothing City Style Effortless Chic

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