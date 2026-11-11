Alina Habba Fired Over $50 Million Role With Venezuelan Family

Former Trump lawyer Alina Habba is dismissed by Concord Partners for failing to perform duties after joining a $50 million contract with a Venezuelan banker's company. Trump calls the deal unacceptable and urges a payment to a Trump entity.

Alina Habba, the former lawyer of former President Donald Trump, has been dismissed from a $50 million contract with Concord Partners on November 4. The decision follows reports that Habba had allegedly failed to meet her duties while working for Isabela Herrera, the daughter of Venezuelan billionaire Julio Herrera Velutini. Trump has publicly criticized Habba's role, calling the arrangement "unacceptable" and arguing that she should hand over a portion of the money to a Trump‑affiliated entity.

Contractual Fallout and Alleged Lapses

Concord Partners, a public‑relations firm led by Herrera, released a letter stating that Habba had "drifted" from her assignments after she began dating her husband, 25‑year‑old Turkish investor Turhan Mildon. The firm confirmed that Habba will retain the approximately $14.5 million she has already earned from Concord, but the remainder of the $50 million contract will be voided. The firm issued no further comment on the decision.

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Trump's Public Condemnation and Funding Demands

During a Mar‑A‑Lago Halloween event on Saturday, Trump expressed frustration with Habba's appointment to the position of general counsel. He stated that the arrangement was "terrible" and that he did not want her paid. Trump told associates that Habba should donate a portion of the contract proceeds to his future presidential library or another Trump‑related entity. The former president's remarks have amplified scrutiny over the Venezuelan banker's company and its connections to the U.S. political sphere.

Venezuelan Connections and Legal Context

Julio Herrera Velutini, who founded Concord Partners, faced bribery charges involving a misdemeanor campaign‑finance violation. He received a pardon from President Trump in January 2026. The company was founded by Herrera amid the controversy, raising questions about the propriety of Trump's former lawyer taking a high‑paying role in a firm tied to a potentially compromised figure. Allegations that Habba will pursue legal action against the Herrera family have emerged from an ally, though details remain unclear.

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Personal Developments and Public Scrutiny

Habba's marriage to Turhan Mildon, which took place in September at Manhattan's Waldorf Astoria Hotel, coincided with her hiring by Concord. The union drew attention because Habba is 17 years older than Mildon, who is 25. Their relationship appeared in public at several White House events, including the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner cut short by an active shooter. Habba's personal life has become entwined with her professional dealings, intensifying media interest in her career trajectory and the implications for Trump's network.

Potential Legal and Political Repercussions

The firing signals a possible tightening of oversight over individuals linked to Trump's former staff. Legal scholars suggest that the termination could prompt further investigations into the financial dealings of Concord Partners and its Venezuelan ties. Politically, the move raises questions about the influence of foreign investors within the Trump sphere and the handling of contractual relationships that may conflict with U.S. political interests. The next steps will likely involve a closer examination of the $50 million contract terms and any remaining obligations Habba may have to meet before the dismissal is finalised.