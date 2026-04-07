Alison Hammond's Impressive 11-Stone Weight Loss: A Journey of Mindset and Lifestyle Transformation

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has revealed her inspiring weight loss journey, shedding 11 stone through a focus on diet, exercise, and a shift in her relationship with food. The transformation was spurred by a pre-diabetes warning, prompting Alison to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Her regimen includes working with a personal trainer, Reformer Pilates, and boxing, all while embracing moderation in her diet. Alison's story offers valuable insights into sustainable weight management and the importance of a holistic approach to health and fitness, without resorting to weight loss jabs.

Alison Hammond , the popular presenter, has shared her remarkable journey of weight loss , shedding an impressive 11 stone. This transformation wasn't a quick fix, but a sustained effort rooted in a shift in mindset and lifestyle changes. At her heaviest, Alison weighed 30 stone, a situation that prompted a serious health warning regarding pre-diabetes. This health scare served as a pivotal moment, driving her to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

The journey began five years ago with the help of a personal trainer, focusing on fitness and a stricter diet. She also incorporated Reformer Pilates and boxing into her routine, regularly sharing her progress on social media. In a recent interview, Alison highlighted the significance of addressing her 'childish mentality to food,' especially her fondness for toffees, which she now enjoys in moderation. She emphasized the importance of self-care as one gets older, including incorporating sleep aids like a speaker under her pillow and sleep trackers. Her story underscores that sustainable weight loss is a multifaceted process that integrates healthy eating habits, regular exercise, and a positive mindset. \Alison's approach to health involves a consistent routine. She is committed to regular training sessions with a personal trainer, fitting them in around her work schedule, ranging from four days a week. Alison’s dedication extends beyond physical activity; she's also mindful of her diet. She believes in moderation, eating a variety of foods without completely restricting anything. While she hasn't entirely eliminated any food groups, she practices mindful eating habits, avoiding excessive consumption. She revealed her exercise plan with her personal trainer and told Heat, 'I've got a personal trainer - she's amazing, she trains me when I can train. If I'm working, I don't train, I'll go for a walk. But when I'm at home, I'll go and have a session with her in the morning, just an hour. It might be four days a week.' The TV star also incorporates Reformer Pilates into her fitness regimen, a practice she finds beneficial for flexibility and overall well-being. Additionally, she attends early-morning circuit classes, emphasizing the importance of a structured workout routine. Alison, however, has chosen to avoid weight loss jabs, citing concerns about potential side effects, thus promoting a natural and holistic approach to weight management. \Demonstrating her commitment to fitness, Alison was recently seen in an Instagram video participating in a high-energy boxing session. She showcased her slimmed-down physique while enthusiastically engaging in the workout. She actively shares her fitness journey on social media to inspire others. She recently told how weight loss jabs weren't for her, opting against using them because she was 'frightened' of 'scary' stories surrounding them. She told Good Housekeeping UK: 'I think that, for people who need to use them, they're a good thing - but for me, as soon as I hear any scare story, I get frightened. So I haven't wanted to use them, but that's not to say I wouldn't in the future, and I certainly wouldn't look down on anyone who did.' She has adopted a sustainable and enjoyable approach to maintaining her weight loss. Alison’s journey serves as a powerful testament to the effectiveness of lifestyle modifications, showcasing how dedication, a positive attitude, and a focus on overall health can lead to significant and lasting results. This highlights the importance of consistency in both exercise and diet, emphasizing that long-term well-being is achievable through holistic practices and a positive mindset





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alison Hammond Weight Loss Fitness Healthy Lifestyle Diet

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kraay Jr. and Ihattaren Laud Ismael Saibari After Impressive PerformanceHans Kraay Jr. and Mohamed Ihattaren praised PSV's Ismael Saibari following his impactful performance in the match against FC Utrecht. Ihattaren believes Saibari is destined for a top European club like Bayern Munich, highlighting his skill and decisiveness, while Kraay Jr. observed further improvement in Saibari's game. Saibari's contract with PSV lasts for three years.

Read more »

Alison Hammond addresses 'interesting' 22-year age gap with boyfriendThis Morning presenter Alison Hammond has addressed the 22-year age gap between her and her boyfriend David Putman, as she issued an update on their relationship

Read more »

Alison Hammond addresses boyfriend age gap as she issues relationship insightThe bubbly This Morning presenter has spoken frankly about her age-gap romance – and explained why there are no wedding plans just yet

Read more »

Besotted Alison Hammond addresses 22-year age gap with boyfriendThis Morning star Alison Hammond has opened up on her relationship saying she hopes people will 'be happy for us'

Read more »

Alison Hammond's secret to 11st weight loss as she cut down on one foodThis Morning's Alison Hammond has lost 11 stone and shared how cutting back on toffees and working with a personal trainer transformed her health

Read more »

Alison Hammond's secret to 11st weight loss after cutting down on one foodAlison Hammond lost 11st after overhauling her fitness and wellbeing routine, admitting she cut out sugary foods, with one in particular that she says she cut back on

Read more »