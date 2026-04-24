Alison Hammond's Incredible 11-Stone Transformation and New Romance

The Great British Bake Off host Alison Hammond has lost 11 stone and found love with a Russian masseur and model, David Putman. She credits a change in mindset, a healthier diet including Itsu Seaweed Thins, and a consistent exercise routine for her success.

Alison Hammond , the beloved host of The Great British Bake Off, has experienced a remarkable transformation, shedding an impressive 11 stone and finding new love in the process.

The catalyst for this significant change occurred in 2020 when standard scales were unable to register her weight, maxing out at 29 stone. This served as a powerful wake-up call, prompting her to embark on a dedicated diet and exercise journey. Friends close to Alison have dismissed rumors of weight-loss injections, emphasizing that such options weren't even readily available at the time she began her transformation.

A surprising element of her success is a simple and affordable snack: £2 Itsu Crispy Seaweed thins, which she enjoys throughout the day. Previously known for indulging in sweets, particularly toffee, Alison has replaced this habit with the healthier seaweed alternative, complementing it with a consistent exercise routine. Alongside her health journey, Alison has found happiness in a relationship with David Putman, a 28-year-old Russian masseur and model.

Their connection, which began in April 2024, is described by friends as a case of love at first sight, with David being completely captivated by Alison and forming a strong bond with her son. Alison's transformation extends beyond just diet and exercise. She has addressed what she describes as a 'childish mentality to food,' particularly her fondness for toffee, now limiting herself to a couple a day.

A pre-diabetes diagnosis five years ago served as a crucial motivator, prompting her to prioritize her health. She began working with a personal trainer and adopted a stricter diet, later incorporating Reformer Pilates and boxing into her regimen. Alison emphasizes the importance of self-care as we age and has implemented practices like using a sleep tracker and listening to relaxing music. She openly shares her fitness journey online, inspiring others with her dedication.

She has also been candid about her aversion to extreme wellness trends like cold plunge pools, preferring methods that feel sustainable and enjoyable. Reformer Pilates, a popular choice among celebrities, has proven particularly beneficial for her flexibility





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