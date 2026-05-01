Alison Hammond's New ITV Show Could Jeopardize 'Strictly' Hosting Bid

Alison Hammond lands a new Saturday night game show on ITV, 'Name That Tune', potentially impacting her chances of becoming the next host of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Alison Hammond , a beloved television personality, has secured a new role as the host of ITV 's upcoming Saturday night game show , ' Name That Tune '. This exciting development, based on the popular American format, could potentially impact her chances of taking over hosting duties on the BBC 's flagship dance competition, ' Strictly Come Dancing '.

The show will feature musicians performing live covers of well-known songs, challenging a studio audience to correctly identify the tracks. Hammond, 51, has been a frequent name mentioned in connection with replacing the departing 'Strictly' hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, but her increasingly packed schedule now casts doubt on her availability for the BBC role.

A television industry insider revealed that ITV is keen to solidify its relationship with Hammond, who already fronts 'This Morning' and 'For the Love of Dogs' for the channel.

'Name That Tune' represents a significant opportunity for Hammond, arguably her most prominent role to date with ITV. The timing of the show's broadcast remains uncertain, but there's a possibility it could directly compete with 'Strictly Come Dancing' on Saturday nights. This potential clash raises questions about Hammond's ability to commit to both projects.

The insider emphasized that while ITV acknowledges Hammond's freedom to explore opportunities with other broadcasters, they are determined to maintain her as a key face of the channel. The network views her as a valuable asset and is eager to capitalize on her popularity and appeal. Hammond herself expressed her enthusiasm for 'Name That Tune', describing it as a 'full-circle moment' given her lifelong love for the original show.

She anticipates a vibrant and energetic atmosphere in the studio, promising a high-octane experience for both contestants and viewers. She highlighted the talent of the 'Name That Tune' band, anticipating their unique and electrifying renditions of popular songs. Previously, Hammond had seemingly distanced herself from the 'Strictly' hosting position, citing her busy workload. She initially suggested that taking on the role would be 'unrealistic' given her existing commitments.

However, she has since clarified her position, admitting she would be 'crazy' to turn down the opportunity. She explained that her earlier comments were an attempt to manage expectations and avoid jeopardizing her chances of being considered for the role. Hammond asserted that she is 'fitter than she's ever been' and fully capable of handling the demands of 'Strictly Come Dancing', emphasizing her desire to be part of the show.

She playfully urged fans to stop speculating about her availability, believing that excessive discussion could hinder her prospects. The situation remains fluid, with both ITV and the BBC potentially vying for Hammond's services, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further developments





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