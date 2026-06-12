Alison Hammond Stuns in Leopard Print Dress, Draws Bond Girl Comparison on This Morning

Alison Hammond, 51, wowed viewers on Friday's This Morning with her slim figure in a leopard print dress, prompting co-host Dermot O'Leary to compare her to a Bond girl. The presenter has lost 11 stone over five years after reversing her pre-diabetic condition through diet and exercise. She shares insights into her fitness routine including Reformer Pilates, circuit classes, and boxing, while avoiding weight loss jabs.

Alison Hammond made a glamorous appearance on Friday's episode of This Morning , drawing comparisons to a Bond girl. The 51-year-old presenter wore a slinky leopard print dress paired with black flats and gold bangles, with her hair styled in tight curls.

As she opened the show, she complimented co-host Dermot O'Leary, who was dressed in a grey cardigan and jeans, saying he looked absolutely lovely. Dermot, 53, quickly returned the compliment, pointing at Alison's dress and remarking that he felt underdressed next to her and that she looked like a Bond girl. Alison has lost 11 stone over the past five years, a transformation prompted by the discovery that she was pre-diabetic.

She reversed that condition through healthier food choices and regular workouts. Previously, Alison revealed that she achieved her weight loss without the assistance of weight-loss jabs, instead relying on a disciplined exercise regimen with her personal trainer. At her heaviest, she weighed 28 stone. In an interview, she explained that she fits in workouts when she can, often training in the early morning for an hour, four days a week when she is at home.

If she is working, she opts for walks instead. In March, Alison shared a video on Instagram showing her working up a sweat during a gruelling boxing session, highlighting her commitment to fitness. She has also started Reformer Pilates because she described herself as stiff as a board, and she finds the practice brilliant for a good stretch.

Additionally, she attends early-morning circuit classes at Blue Zone with instructor Steve Hensel, starting at 6:30 AM for a full hour. She described it as a proper old-school gym that leaves her feeling amazing. Despite her willingness to try new things, she drew the line at cold plunge pools, calling the experience torturous and lasting only a minute. Alison's journey has inspired many, as she continues to maintain her figure through lifestyle changes.

She emphasizes the importance of consistency and avoiding quick fixes like weight loss jabs. Her approach includes a balanced diet and varied exercise, from boxing to Pilates to circuits. The presenter's radiant appearance on This Morning not only showcased her hard work but also her confidence, earning her the glamorous Bond girl comparison from her co-host. Today, she stands as a testament to the power of determination and healthy living, encouraging others to embrace gradual changes rather than seeking shortcuts.

Her story resonates with viewers who struggle with weight and health issues, proving that sustainable transformation is possible through dedication and self-care





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