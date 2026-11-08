Alison Moore Reconciliation Talks After Faeces Assault on Husband Rob

Alison Moore, who received an 18-month suspended sentence for assaulting her husband Rob with faeces, is reportedly discussing a reconciliation and selling their £1.2million Hampshire home to start anew.

Alison Moore, a retired businesswoman from Hampshire, is reportedly in tentative discussions with her estranged husband, Rob Moore, regarding a potential reconciliation. This unexpected development follows a highly disturbing incident where Mrs. Moore assaulted her husband by attempting to smear faeces into his mouth during a heated argument about his conduct. The couple, both aged 63, have spent the last several months living apart following the violent episode that culminated in legal proceedings.

Court Sentencing and Immediate Legal Outcomes

Southampton Crown Court handed Mrs. Moore an 18-month suspended jail sentence on Thursday, formally concluding the criminal aspect of the case. The sentencing occurred after months of violent episodes that had plagued the marriage, with the faecal assault being the most severe and distressing incident. Mrs. Moore has been residing in an Airbnb property in Dorset since the separation, having previously spent three weeks remanded in HMP Bronzefield, a notorious women's prison, while awaiting her court appearance.

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The legal proceedings did not result in immediate incarceration for Mrs. Moore, but the incident had profound personal consequences for the couple. Mr. Moore submitted a victim impact statement during the hearing but specifically requested that it not be read out in open court, demonstrating a complex emotional stance toward his wife. He also stated that he did not support a restraining order against her, a decision that surprised many given the nature of the assault.

Financial Assets and Potential Relocation Strategy

The couple recently listed their elegant three-bedroom farmhouse in the village of Damerham on the market for £1.2million. The property, which dates back to the 1700s, sits on a half-acre orchard and features extensive amenities including a garage capable of holding six vehicles, stables, a paddock, and landscaped gardens with countryside views. Initially, neighbors interpreted the listing as a standard consequence of an inevitable divorce, but sources indicate the proceeds may be used to fund a fresh start for both individuals.

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According to a friend of the couple who lives nearby, the pair are in contact and discussing the possibility of moving away from their current community. The plan involves selling the property to relocate to an area where they are unknown to each other, potentially allowing them to rebuild their relationship away from the scrutiny of Damerham. This strategy suggests a mutual desire to escape the notoriety that has surrounded their marriage in recent years.

Local Community Reaction and Social Notoriety

Damerham, a tiny village in the heart of the New Forest with a population of just 500, has become widely aware of the Moores' turbulent relationship. The assault, locally referred to as 'poogate,' has become the primary topic of conversation among residents. While some villagers expressed disbelief at the notion of reconciliation, others acknowledged the difficulty of moving past such a severe violation of trust.

The notoriety of Mrs. Moore in the area predates the assault on her husband. She previously was barred from The Compasses, the local village pub, after an incident involving a bottle of wine and a line of cocaine, during which she launched an unsavoury attack on another woman. A worker at the pub confirmed that Mrs. Moore was the only person ever barred from the establishment due to her rowdy behavior when intoxicated.

Despite the public nature of the conflict, Mr. Moore remains highly regarded by his neighbors. A regular at The Compasses described him as a lovely and quiet man who has not received bad press from those who know him well. The contrast between his dignified reputation and the chaotic behavior of his wife has added to the shock value of their situation within the close-knit community.

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Future Implications for the Couple

As the property market process continues, the Moores face the prospect of leaving their longtime home in Hampshire. Mr. Moore currently resides in the Damerham house with their two dogs while it is listed for sale. The potential sale represents a significant financial event for the couple, who are both wealthy, but also a pivotal moment in their personal lives.

Whether the reconciliation talks lead to a restored marriage or merely a cooperative dissolution of their shared assets remains unclear. The willingness of Mr. Moore to forgo a restraining order and engage in dialogue about a future together stands in stark contrast to the severity of the charges he faced. The coming months will likely determine if the couple can successfully execute their plan to start anew or if the裂痕 in their relationship is irreparable.