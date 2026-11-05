Alison Moore Sentenced for Assault on Husband at Damerham Farmhouse

Alison Moore received a suspended sentence after assaulting her husband with faeces at their Damerham home. The court considered her mental health history and previous convictions during sentencing.

Alison Moore, a sixty-three-year-old woman, was sentenced by Southampton Crown Court for subjecting her husband to violent attacks at their one million pound farmhouse in Damerham, New Forest. The offenses occurred over a lengthy period, culminating in an incident on August twenty where she smeared her own excrement into his mouth.

The Violent Incident Details

The prosecution detailed how Moore pushed her husband onto their bed before forcing the degrading act upon him while accusing him of not standing up for her at a local pub. She verbally abused him as boring and stated he talked too much nonsense before committing the assault. Mr Moore managed to break free from the attack and went to wash his mouth out and change his clothes.

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Before cleaning himself, he documented the scene by taking a photograph of himself covered in feces, which was subsequently presented as evidence in court. Police officers were called to the property shortly after the incident, leading to Moore's arrest at the location. During her initial police interview, she chose to give no comment regarding the allegations against her.

Stakeholder Positions and Defense Arguments

Andrew Coley, representing the prosecution, noted that Moore later submitted a written statement characterized as a bare denial of the events. Her defense counsel, Rose Burns, argued that Moore completely regrets her actions and takes full blame for the behavior exhibited during the altercation. She attributed the violence to a perceived imbalance in the marital relationship and a lack of self-control driven by deep depression.

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The defense highlighted significant personal tragedies affecting Moore, including the deaths of both her parents in twenty twenty-four and twenty twenty-five. Additional losses included the death of her sister earlier this year from a fall down stairs, alongside the passing of an uncle and her dog. These cumulative traumas reportedly drove her into a state where she felt trapped and frustrated with her life circumstances.

Impact and Legal Consequences

Judge Gary Lucie acknowledged the magnanimity shown by Mr Moore, who provided a victim impact statement but requested it not be read in open court. He declined to support a restraining order despite the severity of the offenses, noting the plain effect the abuse had on him. The judge emphasized that the use of feces constituted a gratuitous degradation of the victim that could not be excused by personal difficulties.

Moore was handed a twelve-month prison term, suspended for eighteen months, after pleading guilty to three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The judge observed that alcohol abuse appears to be the root of her offending, though he noted she has not yet fully accepted this connection. She is currently residing in an Airbnb in Wimborne following her release from remand at HMP Bronzefield.

Previous Convictions and History

The court reviewed Moore's extensive criminal record, which includes previous convictions for driving with excess alcohol and assault by beating. In April twenty-twenty-two, she attacked a builder's partner in Damerham, tearing out a clump of hair during a dispute over her romantic interest in the builder. She was previously banned from entering a specific street in the village for one year as part of that sentencing.

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That earlier case resulted in a twelve-month restraining order, mandatory rehabilitation activity, and orders to complete one hundred hours of unpaid community work. She was also required to pay five hundred pounds in compensation to the assault victim and seven hundred fifteen pounds in court charges. The current sentence reflects the escalation of violence within her domestic environment.