Alison Moore Suspended Sentence for Fecal Assault on Husband Rob

Alison Moore receives an 18-month suspended sentence for assaulting husband Rob Moore with faeces at their Damerham farmhouse. The court heard details of the pre-meditated attack and previous violent outbursts during the sentencing.

Alison Moore has received an 18-month suspended prison sentence after admitting to a grotesque assault on her husband, Rob Moore, at their £1million farmhouse in Damerham, New Forest. The incident, which took place on August 20, involved Moore forcing her own faeces into her husband's mouth following a dispute at a local pub. This act was the culmination of a series of violent outbursts that had escalated over a lengthy period within the marriage.

The Mechanism of the Pre-Meditated Attack

Prosecutor Andrew Coley described the assault as pre-meditated and deeply degrading. The couple had visited a pub where staff refused to serve Alison Moore, sparking a conflict on the drive home. Upon arriving at their residence in Damerham, Alison Moore confronted her husband, accusing him of being boring and failing to defend her honor. She then physically pushed Rob Moore onto their bed and smeared excrement into his mouth, stating he deserved it for talking nonsense. Mr. Moore broke free, washed his mouth, changed his clothes, and took a photograph of the evidence before calling the police, which led to his wife's immediate arrest.

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Stakeholder Positions and Previous Violence

Alison Moore, 63, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Her defense attorney, Rose Burns, argued that her client was suffering from severe depression following the deaths of her parents in 2024 and 2025, her sister in 2026, and her uncle and dog. Burns stated that Moore sought private mental health care at The Priory to review her relationship with alcohol and that a lack of self-control drove her actions. However, prosecutor Andrew Coley highlighted a history of physical violence, including being struck with a broom handle and hit in the face while wearing a ring, with injuries documented in photographs from March 2024 and August 2026.

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Real-World Impact and Legal Consequences

Judge Gary Lucie emphasized that the use of faeces constituted a gratuitous degradation of the victim during the sentencing at Southampton Crown Court. Despite the severity of the act, Rob Moore submitted a victim impact statement but chose not to have it read in open court. He also indicated that he did not support the issuance of a restraining order against his wife. Alison Moore had spent three weeks on remand at HMP Bronzefield prior to the sentencing. The couple was pictured leaving the courthouse together, and it is reported that Alison Moore is now residing at an Airbnb in Dorset.