Alisson Credits Ancelotti for Revitalising Brazil Ahead of World Cup

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker hails Carlo Ancelotti's transformative impact on the national team, citing renewed focus and positivity as they aim to end a 24-year World Cup drought.

Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper, Alisson Becker , has openly praised the profound influence of Carlo Ancelotti on the Brazil national team, stating that the Italian manager has completely revitalised the squad.

Speaking from the team's training base in Basking Ridge ahead of their World Cup opener, Alisson reflected on a challenging period before Ancelotti's appointment. The veteran coach, who took charge in May 2025, is the first foreign manager to lead Brazil into a World Cup, and his arrival has brought about a significant psychological shift. Alisson described the transformed environment, noting Ancelotti's strong presence and his ability to foster a focused, controversy-free atmosphere.

He highlighted the manager's humility, tactical intelligence, and joy in the role, comparing the pressure of coaching Brazil to that of being a president. Alisson also credited long-time goalkeeper coach Claudio Taffarel, a 1994 World Cup winner and his childhood idol, for his mentorship and legacy. Brazil enters the tournament in Group C with Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland, aiming to overcome recent quarter-final exits and end a 24-year World Cup drought





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