Alix Earle and Benson Boone's dinner date sparks romance rumors

Alix Earle and Benson Boone were seen stopping by a celebrity hotspot in West Hollywood for a dinner date, sparking romance rumors. They were seen grabbing a bite to eat at Craig's and were later questioned by TMZ about their relationship status.

Alix Earle and Benson Boone sparked romance rumors as the pair were seen stopping by a celebrity hotspot in West Hollywood on Thursday for a dinner date .

Earle, a 25-year-old media personality, was seen grabbing a bite to eat at Craig's alongside Boone, a 23-year-old singer. She was previously linked to former NFL player Tom Brady and F1 racer Lando Norris. Boone sported a pair of black pants, a short-sleeved black shirt, and brown shoes for the outing. The two stars exited the restaurant and were questioned by TMZ about their relationship status.

They denied being more than friends and continued walking down a crowded sidewalk. Earlier this month, Earle uploaded a TikTok video lip-syncing to Boone's upcoming track while running on an Alo yacht in Monaco. Earle and Boone had a friendly reunion at the Sports Illustrated's Miami Race Weekend Kickoff event in April. Earle split from Braxton Berrios in December 2025, following two years together.

They are 'on good terms' and had a friendly chat at the party





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Alix Earle Benson Boone Dinner Date Craig's Romance Rumors Tom Brady F1 Racer Lando Norris Braxton Berrios Friendly Reunion On Good Terms

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