Alix Earle and Stassie Karanikolaou Sizzle on Monaco Yacht During Grand Prix Weekend

Alix Earle and Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou were spotted on a yacht in Monaco, enjoying the sun in skimpy bikinis ahead of the F1 Grand Prix, with details about Earle's expensive beauty regimen.

In what can only be described as a picture-perfect Mediterranean escape, Alix Earle and Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou turned heads as they soaked up the sun on a luxurious yacht off the coast of Monaco this past weekend.

The two social media sensations, both known for their glamorous lifestyles and close ties to Hollywood royalty, were joined by comedian Jake Shane for a day of relaxation and revelry. Earle, 25, sported a pale blue string bikini that highlighted her toned physique, while sipping on a chilled beverage, her oversize black sunglasses adding an air of mystery. Karanikolaou, 26, opted for a vibrant pink two-piece, complemented by a sheer magenta sarong that fluttered in the sea breeze.

She confidently displayed the results of her recently reduced Brazilian butt lift, a procedure she has been open about in the past. The pair's every move was captured by paparazzi, but they seemed unfazed, enjoying the opulent surroundings and the company of friends. The yacht, likely chartered for the weekend, featured plush lounging areas and a deck perfect for sunbathing and socializing.

This outing came ahead of the highly anticipated Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2026, drawing celebrities from around the globe. Karanikolaou, who has been a close friend of Kylie Jenner for years, later shared a series of Instagram posts from the trip, showcasing the group's nonstop partying, both day and night. In one set of photos, she donned a plunging black halter neck top paired with a sheer black mini skirt, emphasizing her curves.

The carousel also featured influencer Stella Jones, adding to the star-studded vibe. The women seemed to be living their best lives, with no shortage of champagne and laughter.

Meanwhile, Earle had just come off a whirlwind appearance at Sports Illustrated Miami Swim Week, where she stormed the runway in a stunning ensemble. According to a source close to the influencer, she went all out to prepare for that event, spending over $10,000 on beauty treatments and fitness.

'Alix really dipped into her Venmo account for this event. She spent over $10,000 to look extra hot,' a friend told Daily Mail.

'A week before the runway show she had her hair dyed blonde again and did a peptide rinse. ' The source also noted that Earle uses Argan Oil of Morocco in her hair to maintain its luster.

Additionally, she invested in expensive Pilates classes to tone her body and purchased the best sunless tanning creams for a healthy summer glow.

'She also got the top facials with acid serum to make sure her skin appeared dewy and youthful. She is really into having perfect skin and will pay well to maintain it,' the insider added. Earle, who stands at 5 feet 6 inches, gained fame through her 'Get Ready With Me' (GRWM) videos on TikTok in 2020, where she shared her beauty routines and lifestyle tips.

In a 2024 interview with Allure, she detailed her skincare regimen: 'In the morning I use the Pietro Simone Ozonized Purifying Cleanser. After I rinse my skin I use the Vivant Skin Nourishing Toner, the Vivant 8% Mandelic Acid Serum, and the Vivant Allantoin Moisturizer. And then after all of that, I will use the Alastin Tinted SPF.

' Her dedication to her appearance has made her a role model for many young women seeking beauty inspiration. Karanikolaou, on the other hand, has built a massive following through her fashion-forward posts and close associations with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She has also been transparent about her cosmetic procedures, including her Brazilian butt lift reduction, which she underwent to achieve a more natural shape.

The two friends have been spotted together at various events, often coordinating their outfits and sharing their adventures on social media. Their Monaco getaway was no exception, with both women exuding confidence and style. As the Grand Prix weekend unfolds, fans can expect more glamorous sightings and social media updates from these influencers. The Monaco Grand Prix is not just about fast cars; it is a premier social event where the rich and famous converge.

This year, the streets of Monte Carlo are packed with celebrities, from musicians to actors, all enjoying the high-octane races and lavish parties. Earle and Karanikolaou are clearly making the most of their time in the glamorous city-state, proving that they are not just influencers but also savvy navigators of the celebrity circuit. With their combined star power and undeniable charm, they are sure to remain in the spotlight for many years to come





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alix Earle Stassie Karanikolaou Monaco Grand Prix Swimsuit Celebrity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's Transnational Lifestyle: From UK Floods to California Estate and Spanish YachtAn in-depth look at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's complex living situation following their move from the US after Trump's 2024 re-election. The piece details their troubled $18 million Cotswolds purchase, a subsequent UK move, and their simultaneous acquisition of a $27 million Montecito mansion, framing their recent Mallorca yacht trip within this pattern of transatlantic living.

Read more »

Kylie Jenner marks LA return with cleavage-baring selfies after boozy girls' trip without Timothee ChalametKylie Jenner has marked her return to Los Angeles with a series of cleavage-baring selfies posted to Instagram. The 28-year-old lip kit mogul has just returned from a girls' trip to Turks and Caicos, where she was accompanied by her friends Victoria Villarroel, Maguire Grace Amundsen, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer.

Read more »

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas enjoy an 'undercover' date at the Monaco Grand PrixCatherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas wore sunglasses and hats and looked to be on a boat, arriving in Monaco for the Grand Prix weekend.

Read more »

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Enjoy Family Weekend After Welcoming Second ChildMolly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were pictured with their daughter Bambi, three, after welcoming their second child. The boxer Tommy Fury returned to training camp shortly after the birth, preparing for his June 13 fight against Eddie Hall, while fans speculate on the newborn's gender and name based on clues such as a blue blanket and Bambi's Miffy T-shirt. The couple has kept the details private but may reveal the name via Tommy's fight shorts.

Read more »