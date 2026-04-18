Alix Earle Ditches NFL Players for Rock Stars, Shifts Dating Focus Post-Brady Buzz

Influencer Alix Earle declares an end to dating NFL players, aiming for rock stars next after rumored Tom Brady connection and split from Braxton Berrios.

Social media sensation Alix Earle has declared a significant shift in her romantic pursuits, vowing to steer clear of dating any more National Football League players. This bold statement comes in the wake of her widely speculated, albeit unconfirmed, connection with NFL icon Tom Brady and following her recent separation from her long-term boyfriend, Braxton Berrios .

The 25-year-old influencer articulated her new dating philosophy in a YouTube video shared on April 16, a comprehensive recap of her experiences at the recent Coachella festival. Amidst the reflections on the desert music event and its associated festivities, Earle unequivocally conveyed her desire to transition from football stars in her search for a new partner. During the vlog, Earle enthusiastically vocalized her aspirations, stating, I wanna date a rock star so bad. It's my dream. That's literally my dream. She further elaborated on this aspiration, playfully querying her audience, Do you know our group chat's The Groupies? We wanna be rockstar groupies. So far we've only made it to the DJs. No more football players. This emphatic declaration arrives on the heels of her breakup with NFL player Braxton Berrios, a relationship that had spanned nearly two years before its conclusion in December 2025. The public's interest in Earle's dating life has been a consistent undercurrent, particularly after her brief but highly publicized interactions with Tom Brady. The pair ignited a flurry of romance rumors in February 2026 after they were observed dancing together at a Super Bowl party. Although Earle never officially confirmed a romantic involvement, their appearance together at the San Francisco Super Bowl party, where they were seen enjoying themselves throughout the night, fueled further speculation. The following day, Earle addressed her social media followers, hinting at an eventful preceding night. In a subsequent video, she told her fans, Let's get ready for the Super Bowl. I didn't go to bed until 6 last night, but we are up and ready. Benito day! Many observers interpreted this as a subtle nod to a potential late-night encounter with Brady, especially considering their initial flirtatious sightings on New Year's Eve in St. Barts. Tom Brady himself has not been publicly involved in a serious relationship since his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen in 2022, after 13 years of marriage. Bundchen is the mother of two of Brady's three children. Despite the ongoing speculation surrounding his personal life, the retired quarterback has not appeared to settle into a new long-term commitment. His dating life has been a frequent topic of discussion, and his New Year's Eve appearance with Earle certainly added to this narrative. Adding a unique perspective to the situation, Rob Gronkowski, a former teammate of Brady's from both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recently offered his close friend some lighthearted advice on navigating the dating scene. Speaking to Page Six, Gronkowski advised, Just follow your heart, Tom. You know, wherever your heart is leading you, wherever your gut instinct is leading you. Just follow that heart, Tom. Gronkowski, drawing parallels to Brady's illustrious football career, suggested that the quarterback should apply the same strategic mindset to his romantic endeavors. He elaborated, Just like he has with the game of football, treat the game of football… like how you treat dating and you'll be very successful. Like, a number one of all time, the former tight end commented, humorously referencing Brady's unparalleled success on the field. Earle's recent trip to Coachella and her subsequent vlogging provided a platform for her to express a definitive change in her dating preferences. The influencer, known for her candid social media presence, used the popular music festival as a backdrop to announce her new romantic objective: to pursue a relationship with a musician, specifically a rock star. This aspiration signifies a deliberate departure from her previous dating patterns, which have, at times, involved athletes. The public's fascination with Earle's dating life, amplified by her perceived connections with high-profile individuals, makes her declarations highly anticipated. Her acknowledgment of her group chat's playful moniker, The Groupies, underscores the lighthearted yet determined nature of her quest for a rockstar romance. This statement also implicitly addresses the intense media scrutiny surrounding her alleged relationship with Tom Brady, suggesting a desire to move beyond the realm of professional athletes. The rumors surrounding Brady and Earle gained significant traction following their appearance at a Super Bowl party, and subsequent sightings only intensified the speculation. While Earle has maintained a degree of privacy regarding the specifics of these encounters, her latest announcement provides a clear indication of her future romantic intentions, moving away from the gridiron and towards the stage





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