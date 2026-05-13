Alix Earle Flirts with Alex Cooper Feud, Ignores Questions

During her appearance on the Today show, Alix Earle, who promotes her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, dodged a question about her feud with Alex Cooper but insisted it's 'exaggerated' and that she 'love everyone.'

Have YOU got a story? Email Alix Earle awkwardly attempted to avert a question about her feud with Alex Cooper when she was confronted over the rift during an appearance on the Today show.

Earle, 25, was promoting her new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover but said she didn't want to sour her day by discussing the topic.

'Well, I'm trying to keep things pretty positive today, we don't have that much time here honestly,' Earle said. 'Why ruin such a good day with something not so great, you know? ' she said, adding 'positive vibes. ' Curiously Earle insisted the feud between them was inflated: 'It's exaggerated, I love everyone.

' Melvin was not convinced but agreed to not longer dwell on the issue: 'I'm not buying it,' he said. 'We'll move on.





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Alix Earle Alex Cooper Feud Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Promoting Keeping Things Positive Not Buying It

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