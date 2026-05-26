Alix Earle Revisits Her Turbulent Reunion With Braxton Berrios After Four Months Apart

Alix Earle, 25, discusses her recent run-in with her ex-boyfriend Braxton Berrios, 30, at a party and how it triggered a mix of emotions, as the couple remains on good terms and is navigating their post-breakup life.

Alix Earle revisits her tumultuous reunion with Braxton Berrios , just four months after the split. Alix Earle , 25, revealed that she felt a rush of emotions after running into Braxton Berrios , 30, at a party, during a recent solo picture taken by a mutual friend, as the influencer explained the sequence of events while cleaning her face in a TikTok clip.

She recalled that after the initial hug, the pair chatted for approximately five minutes, with both showing friendly smiles. Berrios has been playing for the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans in his seven-year career, and earlier in the year has been linked to NFL legend Tom Brady. Following the reunion, Earle said she began weeping as she dwelled on the end of their relationship.

In a clip posted on TikTok last December, she explained the complicated dynamics of how she viewed their relationship, stating Berrios wasn't trying to put pressure on her, while feeling guilty herself. She maintained she and Berrios remain on good terms, and although they're on different paths, she doesn't want anyone to be mean to him.

The two exes were pictured chatting in April at Thomas Keller's Surf Club, a party preceding the 2026 Miami Grand Prix, which was also attended by stars like Kevin Hart and Shaun White





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