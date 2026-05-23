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Alix Earle's Dating Preferences Revealed: She Seems to Prefer Older Men

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Alix Earle's Dating Preferences Revealed: She Seems to Prefer Older Men
Alix EarleDating PreferencesTom Brady
📆5/23/2026 4:33 PM
📰DailyMailUK
25 sec. here / 6 min. at publisher
📊News: 27% · Publisher: 90%

Alix Earle, a TikTok sensation, talked about her dating preferences in a new interview. She hinted at a rumored fling with NFL superstar Tom Brady and revealed her preference for dating older men.

Alix Earle seemingly hinted at her rumored fling with NFL superstar Tom Brady by talking about dating 'older' men in a new interview. Following her and Brady's flirtatious exchange at a Super Bowl party, she revealed her dating preferences .

Alix went on a date with a guy who was a year older than her but admitted it didn't work out. She also mentioned wanting someone to take care of her. She joked about going too far in the other direction, being in relationships with a bigger age gap than she intended. A month ago, Alix reunited with her ex-boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, but her relationship with Brady was rumored before that.

Before that, she dated a football player named Braxton Berrios for two years

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DailyMailUK /  🏆 7. in UK

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