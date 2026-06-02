Alix Earle Spends Over $10,000 on Pre-Swimsuit Show Prep, Models Multiple Bikinis at SI Runway Event

Influencer Alix Earle turned heads at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show in Miami, revealing she spent more than $10,000 on hair, skin, and fitness treatments ahead of the event. She modeled several daring bikinis and a monokini for the 2026 issue, drawing attention both for her glamorous appearance and her widely publicized romances with athletes like Tom Brady and Joe Burrow.

Alix Earle made a striking appearance at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show in Miami , showcasing her figure in several revealing bikinis for the magazine's upcoming 2026 issue.

According to the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old influencer and social media personality invested over $10,000 to achieve her show-stopping look. A close friend revealed that Earle spent significantly on pre-event preparations, including a blonde hair dye and peptide rinse, premium Argan Oil of Morocco treatments, costly Pilates sessions, high-end sunless tanning products, and top-tier facials with acid serums to maintain dewy, youthful skin.

The event, held at the W South Beach, featured Earle modeling multiple swimsuits, each designed to highlight her physique. She wore a white bikini with blue anchor prints and red kiss-mark briefs featuring a thong back, a gold beaded sheer top that exposed underboob, a mermaid-inspired blue-green monokini that accentuated her tiny waist and cleavage, and a cherry-red Baywatch-themed bikini with white ties. Joining her on the runway was Christen Harper Goff, a five-time SI Swimsuit model.

The night was widely celebrated on social media, with Earle posting photos from the event and captioning them 'The best night always.

' The post earned likes from notable figures including Bethenny Frankel, Molly Sims, Olivia Pierson, Jena Sims, Shay Mitchell, Stassi Schroeder, Madison LeCroy, and Tamra Judge. Earle's personal life has often attracted media attention, particularly her relationships with high-profile athletes. She dated San Diego Padres baseball player Tyler Wade briefly in late 2022, then Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios from November 2023 until their split in December 2025.

More recently, she has been linked to former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, spotted together at a New Year's Eve party in St. Barths and a pre-Super Bowl gathering in San Francisco. In February, she was also seen leaving an Oscars afterparty with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, along with Stassie Karanikolaou and singer Tate McRae.

Born in New Jersey, Earle's family background made headlines in 2008 when her father's affair with Ashley Alexandra Dupré-central to the Eliot Spitzer prostitution scandal-was exposed. Her parents divorced in 2013, and her father later married Dupré. Earle launched her social media career in 2020 while attending the University of Miami, initially posting carefully curated Get Ready With Me (GRWM) videos before opening up about personal struggles such as acne.

Over time, her authenticity and glamorous lifestyle have garnered her a massive following, cementing her status as a leading influencer in beauty and fashion circles





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Alix Earle Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show Miami Influencer

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