All 22 Britons on the hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius to be airlifted to UK quarantine

The news text discusses the plan to airlift all 22 Britons on the hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius to quarantine in the UK. They will be transferred to Arrowe Park Hospital on The Wirral, Merseyside, the same facility used to isolate travellers returning from Wuhan in China during the Covid-19 pandemic.

All 22 Britons on the hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius were due to be airlifted today from the Canary Islands to quarantine in the UK.

They will be transferred to Arrowe Park Hospital on The Wirral, Merseyside, the centre used to isolate travellers returning from Wuhan in China at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The outbreak is the first person-to-person infection reported aboard a ship. Six confirmed cases have been linked to the Hondius and three passengers have died. The Britons will be expected to isolate for 45 days on their return.

A joint statement by health authorities in the North West read: 'On arrival they will be taken to a managed setting for clinical assessment and testing. Following this, public health specialists will assess whether they can isolate at home or at another suitable location.





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Britons Hantavirus Cruise Ship Quarantine Arrowe Park Hospital Wirral Merseyside Covid-19 Pandemic Camp Corona Hantavirus-Hit Person-To-Person Infection Six Confirmed Cases Three Passengers Have Died Isolation For 45 Days Managed Setting For Clinical Assessment And Te Public Health Specialists Will Assess Whether

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