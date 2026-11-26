Alexander Isak scored twice in Liverpool's 3-0 Champions League win at Club Brugge, taking his season tally to 10 and extending his scoring run to six consecutive away games. Florian Wirtz also impressed as Liverpool's attack continues to fire.

Alexander Isak scored twice in Liverpool's 3-0 Champions League win at Club Brugge on Wednesday, taking his season tally to 10 goals. The striker has now scored four goals in his past four games for Liverpool.

His total is more than double what he managed in his first season at the Reds. That first campaign was disrupted. Isak had no pre-season because of his protracted 125m pound move from Newcastle and then suffered a broken leg in December. But the striker is now proving the wait has been worth it.

Also read Ice-cold Isak! Striker bags clinical double in Bruges and insists Andoni Iraola's Reds are finally clicking

Asked whether fans were now seeing his full capabilities, Isak told TNT Sports: It is always difficult to say exactly where you are and how good you are but I can definitely say I feel good, I am in a good place and the team is in a good place which is the most important thing. Hopefully it just gets better.

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Isak Joins Exclusive List of Away Scorers

When Isak scored his opener against Club Brugge, it marked a sixth consecutive away game in which he has struck. That meant he joined an exclusive club of just eight players to have achieved that feat, following in the footsteps of Dick Forshaw, Sam English, Gordon Hodgson, John Evans, John Aldridge, John Barnes and Mohamed Salah. Isak has now scored the joint-most away goals across all competitions this season with eight, level with Erling Haaland.

His total is also already more than any Liverpool player managed away from home in the 2025-26 campaign, when Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk each scored six. It is only November. Isak looks to be brimming with confidence, exemplified by his second goal as he latched on to a pass from Alisson to go through one-on-one and then chipped a confident finish past the goalkeeper. But for Andoni Iraola, Isak's performance offered much more than goals.

He is in a great moment right now, the Liverpool manager said. In the first half especially he helped us with the link up. In the second half it was more about defending a little lower. Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock agreed that Isak had shown he has more to his game than the goals.

Stephen Warnock Praises Isak Transformation

There were a lot of questions about Isak last year, about his price tag and what Liverpool paid for him, he said. There were a lot of people saying he doesn't take people on, but now he looks fitter and looks sharper and we are starting to see the quick, nimble feet again that we saw at Newcastle, with his nice touches and link-up play. So we are starting to see a different side of him.

My big question in this system would be - can he press? Can he close down, can he affect the game in the other way that Iraola likes to do? Now we are starting to see that. All of it is coming together, which is great for him.

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Wirtz Boosts Liverpool Attack With Form

It is not just Isak who is looking the part in the Liverpool attack. Florian Wirtz continued his impressive run of form with a goal that means he now has eight goal contributions in his last five games for Liverpool and Germany. Both are now in a good place, Iraola said of Wirtz and Isak. When the team overall is playing well and we are getting good results everything looks a little better.

The important part if they help the team to play well and get results. Alex and Florian right now are in a good moment. But the Liverpool attack as a whole is looking dangerous, regardless of who plays along with Isak and Wirtz. In Wednesday's 3-0 win, it was Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola who completed the front four, while in Sunday's 4-0 defeat of Manchester United it was Rio Ngumoha who played in Munoz's position.

Wirtz told TNT Sports: We have so many good players in our team. Even when we can substitute some wingers, midfielders or strikers in the 60th minute or later it gives us a lot. It shows how good our team is and it is important for a top team to have a strong bench. Liverpool's win against Club Brugge was their seventh from their last 10 games across all competitions.

I spoke to Wirtz at the weekend, after the United game, and we were talking about his form - and he said well it helps that the team are playing well, Warnock added. It's true because if you try to influence a bad team or a team that's not playing well, then it is much harder.

With a fitter Isak, Wirtz looks a better player because now he is playing balls in behind that Isak is getting to, and getting in on goal on the back of. It has a knock-on effect, which is obviously like Wirtz said, he is playing in a team which is better equipped to suit him.